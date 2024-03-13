Overwatch 2 players worry PVE is “dead” as devs make surprise menu change

Overwatch 2 players have grown concerned for the future of PVE after the devs made some surprise changes to the main menu.

Season 9’s mid-season update is in full effect in Overwatch 2, as a plethora of hero balance tweaks and the long-awaited Cowboy Bebop collab arrive, but also the debut of a new Hero Mastery mode.

Hero Mastery: Gauntlet comes in as a new co-op tower defense game mode for players to check out, all played out in the Hero Mastery mode.

However, with the release of the new Hero Mastery mode, the Missions tab has been replaced in the main menu. This surprise change causing some players to be concerned for the future of PvE.

“The Hero Mastery tab has now replaced the Missions tab, PVE is dead folks,” a player said of the main menu change. “Always has been,” another player joked in response.

However, there were more rational players arguing that it most likely would revert back once more PVE missions come out. “I think their position on the most list will depend on which gets an update,” a player said.

These subtle changes are compounded by the fact that a “majority” of the PVE devs were let go during the massive rounds of layoffs that hit Blizzard before the release of Season 9. Which saw the non-canon Cosmic Crisis PVE mode released while many of its creators were laid off.

However, the devs have assured players that PVE content is arriving in 2024 despite the setbacks, even teasing what fans can expect from it back in late 2023.

But it has been over seven months since the last story missions, so players will need to wait and see what the devs are planning for the future of PVE.