Outriders Anomaly Power: How to get, armor upgrades & weapon mods - Dexerto

Square Enix’s newest third-person looter shooter, Outriders, sends players to the planet of Enoch. There, you’ll need to be well equipped with knowledge of Anomaly Power to know how to make the most out of the game’s statuses, mods, and skills.

The Anomaly itself is shrouded in mystery in the game’s lore, and whether you’re building your character in-game to be one of the most powerful Tricksters, Pyromancers, Devastators, or Technomancers, you’ll need to know what’s what.

Our handy guide below will get you on your way to World Tier 15 in a breeze as we fill you in on what Outriders’s bonus attribute, Anomaly Power, does in the game.

A Bonus Attribute

Put plainly, Anomaly Power is a bonus attribute. Alongside others such as Amor Pierce and Max Health, it serves to increase the damage that’s dealt by your melee attacks and special abilities.

So, the higher you spec into Anomaly Power, the higher your damage bonus will be. Pyromancers also receive a 10% bonus over the other classes.

How do you get Anomaly Power?

Increasing your Outriders Anomaly Power is, thankfully, relatively easy to achieve. You can do this in a few ways:

Armor mods such as Move Groove, Aura of Force, and Power Assimilation can increase your power depending on circumstances. These range from the number of Elites on a Battlefield, to boosts being applied after critical shots. All armor looted in-game has the chance to drop with an Anomaly Power attribute. These bonuses stack, too, so utilize them carefully to maximize your output. Utilizing your class’ skill tree nodes. As an example, some of the skills to boost AP for each class are: Trickster – Reaver: Concentration – Increase your Anomaly Power by 6%.

Concentration – Increase your Anomaly Power by 6%. Technomancer – Pestilence: Grand Amplification – Increase your Anomaly Power by 4% for each unlocked Br/8 Impact Amplifier class node.

Grand Amplification – Increase your Anomaly Power by 4% for each unlocked Br/8 Impact Amplifier class node. Pyromancer – Tempest: Archmage – Each node increases your Anomaly Power by 6%.

Archmage – Each node increases your Anomaly Power by 6%. Devastator – Seismic Shifter: Anomaly Reservoir – Increase your Anomaly Power by 6%.

The armor mods that will increase your Outriders Anomaly Power are:

Anomaly Power Mod Description Aura of Force Killing enemies with critical shots grants X Anomaly Power to you and your allies for 10 seconds. Critistack Critical shots build up a 5 second stacking effect that grants you X Anomaly Power and Y Firepower bonuses. Stacks up to 5 times. Move Groove Moving increases your Anomaly Power by X and Firepower by Y. Power From The Ashes Killing shots on enemies afflicted with Ash increase your Anomaly Power by X for 20 seconds. Stacks up to 4 times. Rejuvenation Receive 14158 Firepower, 7005 Anomaly Power, and 40957 Armor bonus for 8 seconds whenever your Health is replenished. Stand Tall Receive X Anomaly Power and X Firepower when out of cover for more than 5 seconds. Untamed Power Using skills deals X damage to enemies within a 5 meter radius around you, the damage is equal to 30% of your Anomaly Power. Anomaly Echo Grants X firepower and Y anomaly power bonus on skill activation for Z seconds. Power Assimilation Boosts your Anomaly Power by X for each Elite present on the battlefield.

Anomaly Armor Mod Description Phoenix Force Increase your Anomaly Power by 25% while the skill is active. Lava Shots Critical shots build up a 5 second stacking effect that grants you X Anomaly Power and Y Firepower bonuses. Stacks up to 5 times. Ashen Champion Inflicts Ash on enemies instead of Burn. Each enemy hit boosts your Anomaly Power by 15% for 10 seconds. Stacks up to 5 times.

So, there you have it. All you need to know on Outriders’s Anomaly Power attribute.

Make sure to check out our dedicated main page for all Outriders guides and news, or check out our thoughts in our review.