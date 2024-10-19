How to get the Peculiar Audience mod in Warframe

Though many Warframe Mods are designed with player potency in mind, others have more unusual effects. One of the best examples of that is the Peculiar Audience Mod, so here’s everything you need to know about picking it up.

Warframe features three Peculiar Mods, all of which have strange, though not particularly tangible, effects on gameplay. Peculiar Bloom causes flowers to grow on an enemy when the player hits them with a critical hit, while Peculiar Growth causes parts of an enemy’s body to inflate on non-critical hits.

Peculiar Audience is the most anomalous of the three, granting a percentage chance that one of Skittergirl’s laughs plays when the player gets a kill. Skittergirl is a Void entity who features throughout the game, but most prominently in Void Flood missions, where she actively works against the player.

Though you’d be relying on random drops in Elite Sanctuary Onslaught for both Peculiar Bloom and Peculiar Growth, it’s a lot easier to get your hands on Peculiar Audience right now.

How to buy Peculiar Audience in Warframe

Dexerto/Digital Extremes

During the weekend of October 19th and 20th, you can purchase the Peculiar Audience Mod directly from Baro Ki’Teer. The Void Trader can be found at the Kronia Relay on Saturn, with the Mod itself available for 250 Ducats + 200,000 Credits.

Ducats can be earned by trading Prime Warframe blueprints and parts for the currency at any of the Void Trader Kiosks. To earn blueprints and parts consistently, farm Void Relics from Void Fissures and you should have a pretty consistent way to earn Ducats.

There is no way to earn the Peculiar Audience Mod outside of buying it directly, so make sure to take advantage before Baro Ki’Teer disappears and his stock changes.

If you’re playing Warframe’s 37 update, make sure to check out our complete guide to Koumei so you can get the most out of the Dice-Maiden’s arsenal.