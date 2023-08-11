Outcast: A New Beginning – Platforms, gameplay, trailers, more

A sequel 25 years in the making, Outcast: A New Beginning is an adventurous open-world RPG. It incorporates some eye-catching mechanics, so let’s give you all the latest on this intriguing-looking 3rd-person title.

First announced all the way back in 2021, THQ Nordic’s project is actually a sequel to the 1999 original – Outcast. Now, the follow-up is so far gone from the OG title in almost every way. Many generations have come and gone in between the two games and Outcast: A New Beginning certainly feels like its name.

Incorporating a lot of modern-day, open-world tropes, Outcast 2 feels expansive, mysterious, and jaw-droppingly beautiful. One of the game’s main selling points looks to be its traveling mechanics with an emphasis on Anthem-style traversal.

With all this being said, let’s take a quick look at Outcast: A New Beginning.

Contents

Appeal Studios

No, unfortunately for any fans of Outcast: A New Beginning there doesn’t seem to be a release date.

However, we know that the game is nearing its beta phase of production, so, presumably, there will be an update soon rather than later.

Platforms

Outcast: A New Beginning is currently scheduled to release on the following major platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

At the moment, there doesn’t seem to be a release for either last-gen hardware or the Nintendo Switch. If this changes, we’ll refresh this section with up-to-date information.

Trailers

THQ Nordic and Appeal Studios have already released a handful of trailers to get players interested. The first of which was the announcement trailer.

We got a greater look at the game’s open-world design and features in another 2021 look.

After some more time in development, ‘Legend of the Ulukaï (Part 1)’ introduces players to some of the story and characters.

Gameplay

Quite simply, Outcast 2 is a big boisterous loud, open-world, third-person game with innovative movement.

Its quirky and eye-catching design looks to be complemented by its fluid gameplay movement. Players can get an instant wingsuit and Jetpack around the map at great speed. Those engrossed in the world will get to explore eight, fully realized villages and embrace traditional RPG elements such as skill trees, and upgrades.

A handheld portable shield and an array of creative weapons will fuel the game’s longevity.

While we’ll still continue to follow Outcast: A New Beginning, make sure you take a look at every other release hub we have for all the biggest upcoming games:

