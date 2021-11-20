Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is giving out free skins starting with Spongebob

Smash Bros-style platform fighter Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl has announced the game will be receiving free alternate costumes, starting with an exciting Spongebob Squarepants skin.

On October 5, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl was released as the company’s competitor to Nintendo’s star-studded fighting game, Super Smash Bros.

The game even took inspiration from Smash Melee’s combat, delivering gameplay mechanics hardcore fans always dreamed of.

Now, the company is doing something Smash Bros still hasn’t done: DLC alternate skins, for free.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl free skins announced

Spongebob will be the first character to receive a free skin — one where he will rock the “#1 Soda Drinking Hat.”

No release date has been announced yet, but we do know that the skin will be dropping “soon” according to the reveal.

Alternate costumes are coming very soon to #NickBrawl for FREE! To start things off, here’s a better look at SpongeBob SquarePants! Stayed tuned for more! https://t.co/qODMMmvj2K pic.twitter.com/imbyHiLsXM — Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (@NickBrawlGame) November 20, 2021

The hat was originally worn by Smitty Werbenjägermanjensen, whose skeleton it was taken off during the fan-favorite episode “One Krabs Trash.” in Season 3.

Since the episode airew, it has become one of the more popular Spongebob memes from the show — which is saying something.

Nickelodeon has set the bar high with this first skin for All-Star Brawl, and considering they’ve also announced other post-launch content like characters and potential voice-acting, there will be tons of reason to keep returning to the game.