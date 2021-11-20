Sakurai finally gives Smash Ultimate fans Minecraft challenge he made for devs

Smash Bros creator Masahiro Sakurai shared a “Find the Enderman” puzzle he made for his developers, which turns out to be quite a difficult challenge.

Minecraft’s main character Steve was brought into the roster of Super Smash Bros Ultimate back in October of 2020, in arguably one of the biggest gaming crossovers of all time.

Just like other new fighters, the Minecraft star has his own unique move set and cosmetics – including a stage that incorporates Minecraft’s different biomes.

Sakurai, the visionary creator of the Smash Bros franchise, has shared the “Where’s Waldo?” style puzzle he made for his developers at the time, which used three stages from Smash Ultimate with Enderman hidden in them.

Sakurai’s Minecraft puzzle

Sakurai was interviewed by Famitsu when he shared the puzzle he made for his developers. Hidden within each image is Enderman, and the puzzle was created during the development of Steve.

The terrifying Enderman character was hidden in three stages from Smash Ultimate which are Brinstar Depths, Lylat Cruise, and Dracula’s Castle.

Finding Enderman proved to be quite difficult, as users across social media shared their frustration with finding the Minecraft character.

After deliberation, a handful of people shared their findings and were able to locate each of the three hidden Enderman.

Dracula’s Castle seemed to be the most difficult one to find Enderman on, as he is nearly completely invisible to the naked eye.

Sakurai may be done with making DLC characters for Smash, and this puzzle could be the last challenge he provides Smash players with.