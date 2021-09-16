Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl may add highly-requested feature after launch

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl could add a huge feature after launch, according to a new interview with developer Lucocity’s CEO.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl looks like the dream platform fighting game for nineties kids, with Spongebob and Patrick squaring off against the likes of Aang and Reptar in Smash Bros-style combat, but there’s one thing fans have been curious about – why is everyone so quiet?

Despite such a recognizable cast of characters, you won’t hear any of them speak. Sure, you’ll get to see them slap each other silly, but there are no voice lines for the characters – but that could change, according to a Game Informer interview with Ludocity CEO Joel Nyström.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl could add character voices post-launch

In the interview, Nyström explains that voices aren’t included due to the team’s focus on gameplay – at least for now.

“Our focus was on creating the best possible gameplay experience for core brawling fans and Nickelodeon fans around the globe. It is not as straightforward to do as one might think, and as we continue to build the Nick All-Star Brawl franchise, we will be reviewing all options, which may include adding VO down the road.”

That’s not a guarantee, then, but it’s an exciting prospect for fans of the characters involved. That’s not the only post-launch content confirmed, though.

As revealed in the same interview, there will be 20 characters in the roster at launch, and two confirmed as additions after the game is out. Nyström says that “additional DLC characters will be revealed after that,” so expect the brawler to keep going.

For more on Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, be sure to check out everything we know about the game.