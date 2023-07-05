Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 seemingly confirmed via El Tigre leak

Hints about El Tigre’s return to the spotlight seemingly confirm that Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is in development.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl hits store shelves for PC and consoles in late 2021, inviting players to pit their favorite cartoon characters against one another in a crossover brawler.

A roster of 20 playable characters launched with the title, featuring the likes of Danny Phantom, SpongeBob, Reptar, and Garfield. DLC releases helped round at the lineup, but the post-launch support didn’t last for very long.

Fortunately, a recent leak suggests the fighter will eventually receive a second lease on life. The details surfaced courtesy of box art leak for the supposed Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl sequel. Now, further proof of the project’s existence has surfaced online.

El Tigre leak may confirm Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

On July 4, a Twitter user shared (via ResetEra) a Reddit post featuring a screenshot of Nickelodeon character El Tigre fighting Garfield. The shot certainly looks like it’s from the All-Star Brawl school of design.

What’s more, El Tigre show creator Jorge R. Guiterrez responded to the tweet as follows: “Guess who’s back?” In a follow-up post, Guiterrez clarified that he doesn’t work for Nickelodeon and, thus, has “nothing to do with this video game.”

Fans in the thread think it’s the creator saving face because the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl sequel has yet to be officially unveiled.

Despite his second tweet, Guiterrez did respond with “100%” several hours later when a fan asked if El Tigre’s voice actor, Alanna Ubach, will reprise their role for the character in-game.

Should Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 actually see the light of day, El Tigre won’t be the only new addition. The aforementioned box art leak hinted at Jimmy Neutron, TMNT’s Raphael, Squidward, and Vlad Plasmius joining the cast of playable characters. Squidward and Vlad appeared in datamine leaks, but never entered the fray in the original game.