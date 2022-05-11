Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl roster: Full character list

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl pits some of television’s classic cartoon characters against one another in a Smash Bros-style battle for the crown – but what does the full fighter roster look like? Here’s a full list of every playable hero (and villain) in the game so far.

Ever wanted to see what Spongebob Squarepants vs Danny Phantom would look like? Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl does just that.

Designed in the style of Nintendo’s classic Smash Bros, players can take some of television’s most iconic cartoon characters out for a spin and challenge other familiar faces in a series of quirky (yet by no means non-competitive) showdowns.

Nickelodeon’s artistic universe is rather sprawling, though, so just which characters have made it onto the All-Star Brawl roster? Here’s a rundown of every playable misfit in the fun-filled fighting game.

Nickeloden All-Star Brawl roster: All characters

Below is a full list of all of the fighters you can currently play as in All-Star Brawl, as well as the various TV shows and movies that they come from:

Character TV Show Spongebob Squarepants Spongebob Squarepants Patrick Star Spongebob Squarepants Sandy Cheeks Spongebob Squarepants Michelangelo Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Leonardo Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles April O’Neil Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Zim Invader Zim Aang Avatar: The Last Airbender Korra Avatar: The Last Airbender Toph Avatar: The Last Airbender Reptar Rugrats Nigel Thornberry The Wild Thornberrys CatDog CatDog Ren and Stimpy The Ren & Stimpy Show Powdered Toast Man The Ren & Stimpy Show Lincoln Loud The Loud House Lucy Loud The Loud House Danny Phantom Danny Phantom Oblina Aaahh!!! Real Monsters Helga Hey Arnold! Garfield Garfield

Upcoming Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl DLC fighters

Following an announcement that the devs are going “back to the lab” to find their next challenger, many have assumed that this new DLC foe will be either Dexter from Dexter’s Laboratory, or Jimmy Neutron, Nickelodeon’s wonder kid.

Other characters have been datamined, but there’s no confirmation that they will make it into the game; so take this list with a pinch of salt and a big gasp of hopium!

Character TV Show Squidward Spongebob Squarepants Mr. Krabs Spongebob Squarepants Plankton Spongebob Squarepants Zuko Avatar: The Last Airbender Tommy Pickles Rugrats Vlad Plasmius Danny Phantom Rocko’s Modern Life Rocko

So that’s all of the current playable characters in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, as well as potential future additions to the game’s ever-growing roster.

Looking for all of the latest news on this colorful cartoon fighter? Be sure to check out our dedicated Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl page.