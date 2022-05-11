 Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl roster: Full character list - Dexerto
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl roster: Full character list

Published: 11/May/2022 16:22

by Lauren Bergin
nickelodeon all star brawl danny phantom and korra avatar the last air bender on spongebob squarepanrs background
Ludosity and Fair Play Labs

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl pits some of television’s classic cartoon characters against one another in a Smash Bros-style battle for the crown – but what does the full fighter roster look like? Here’s a full list of every playable hero (and villain) in the game so far.

Ever wanted to see what Spongebob Squarepants vs Danny Phantom would look like? Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl does just that.

Designed in the style of Nintendo’s classic Smash Bros, players can take some of television’s most iconic cartoon characters out for a spin and challenge other familiar faces in a series of quirky (yet by no means non-competitive) showdowns.

Nickelodeon’s artistic universe is rather sprawling, though, so just which characters have made it onto the All-Star Brawl roster? Here’s a rundown of every playable misfit in the fun-filled fighting game.

Contents

nickelodeon all star brawl danny phantom fighting lucy loud
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl channels Nintendo’s Smash Bros series.

Nickeloden All-Star Brawl roster: All characters

Below is a full list of all of the fighters you can currently play as in All-Star Brawl, as well as the various TV shows and movies that they come from:

Character TV Show
Spongebob Squarepants Spongebob Squarepants
Patrick Star Spongebob Squarepants
Sandy Cheeks Spongebob Squarepants
Michelangelo Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Leonardo Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
April O’Neil Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Shredder Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Zim Invader Zim
Aang Avatar: The Last Airbender
Korra  Avatar: The Last Airbender
Toph Avatar: The Last Airbender
Reptar Rugrats
Nigel Thornberry The Wild Thornberrys
CatDog CatDog
Ren and Stimpy The Ren & Stimpy Show
Powdered Toast Man The Ren & Stimpy Show
Lincoln Loud The Loud House
Lucy Loud The Loud House
Danny Phantom Danny Phantom
Oblina Aaahh!!! Real Monsters
Helga Hey Arnold!
Garfield Garfield

Upcoming Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl DLC fighters

Following an announcement that the devs are going “back to the lab” to find their next challenger, many have assumed that this new DLC foe will be either Dexter from Dexter’s Laboratory, or Jimmy Neutron, Nickelodeon’s wonder kid.

Other characters have been datamined, but there’s no confirmation that they will make it into the game; so take this list with a pinch of salt and a big gasp of hopium!

Character TV Show
Squidward Spongebob Squarepants
Mr. Krabs Spongebob Squarepants
Plankton Spongebob Squarepants
Zuko Avatar: The Last Airbender
Tommy Pickles Rugrats
Vlad Plasmius Danny Phantom
Rocko’s Modern Life Rocko

So that’s all of the current playable characters in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, as well as potential future additions to the game’s ever-growing roster.

