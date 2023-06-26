Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 possibly leaked in box art image

Leaked box art imagery seems to confirm that Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is indeed in the works.

In conjunction with GameMill Entertainment, developers Ludosity and Fair Play Labs released Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl on PC and consoles in late 2021.

The roster featured 20 iconic characters at launch, including SpongeBob, Reptar, Danny Phantom, and even Helga Pataki of Hey Arnold! fame.

Unfortunately, support for the title didn’t last for very long, with the developers only releasing one DLC pack. The add-on notably featured Jimmy Neutron, Rocko, and Jenny from My Life as a Teenage Robot.

But long-running rumors suggest the Nickelodeon-themed crossover fighter will eventually get a new lease on life. It seems those rumors will soon be proven correct, too.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 may have just leaked

YouTuber PapaGenos previously shared premature details about the Rocko DLC that later came to fruition. The content creator said such information came courtesy of a trusted source. That same source has reportedly confirmed that a second Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl game is in the works.

Further supporting the leak is an image showcasing the sequel’s supposed box art. PapaGenos claims his source previously said Jimmy Neutron and Danny Phantom’s Vlad Plasmius would appear as playable characters in the new entry.

Interestingly, the artwork featured in the video below (at the 3:18 mark) shows a glimpse of both Jimmy and Vlad:

A closer look at the leaked cover art suggests TMNT’s Raphael will also make his All-Star Brawl debut. And, as PapaGenos points out, zooming in to the area below Jimmy reveals the top of someone’s head – that someone appears to be none other than Squidward Tentacles.

SpongeBob’s grumpy neighbor was previously featured in datamined details for the original All-Star Brawl. It appears he’ll finally get to face off against Patrick and SpongeBob in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, should this new leak prove trustworthy.

At the time of writing, GameMill and its partners have yet to so much as tease a sequel for the crossover fighting game.