New Sonic Frontiers trailer reveals Super Sonic and fans are loving it

Sonic Frontiers got a new trailer during TGS 2022 which revealed Super Sonic and fans are loving his inclusion in the blue blur’s next game.

Sonic Frontiers has earned some concern among the gaming community, with many fans saying SEGA needed to delay the game for further polishing.

However, while plenty of fans still think Sonic’s open-world adventure still looks rough, it seems public opinion on the game is slowly starting to turn more positive.

Now, SEGA revealed Super Sonic — the blue blur’s iconic powered-up form — is playable in Sonic Frontiers, and fans are absolutely loving his inclusion.

Sonic fans loving Super Sonic in Sonic Frontiers

A brand new trailer for Sonic Frontiers debuted at Tokyo Game Show 2022, which revealed that players can collect Chaos Emeralds in the game to transform into Super Sonic.

The official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account tweeted out the trailer with fans reacting to the news.

“You’re as beautiful as the last time I saw you,” said 100Hypersonic, who was possibly referring to his inclusion in the 2nd Sonic the Hedgehog movie.

Other fans expressed their excitement at finally seeing a playable Super Sonic in a video game, like user ForShantae who said, “Hard to believe that we haven’t seen him in the main storys [sic] games since Generations…”

Of course, others simply made memes about Super Sonic’s inclusion in the trailer, with some referencing the intense Rock song used throughout the video.

“These trailer [sic] were made in 2002. This is a compliment,” said GoodVibesGaming’s Jon Cartwright.

Others joked that Super Sonic looked so good in the trailer that someone “just made him an OnlyFans.”

Despite some of the memes surrounding this new trailer, it seems as though a majority of Sonic fans are reacting positively to the game the more information SEGA gives out.

Regardless, fans will just have to wait and see how the finished game turns out when Sonic Frontiers releases on November 8, 2022.