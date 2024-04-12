Sonic the Hedgehog 3 trailer “leaks” — but we have bad news

A small clip from the end of an alleged Sonic the Hedgehog 3 trailer has supposedly “leaked” online — sadly, it’s not what it looks like.

Trailers leak all the time, whether they’re played at conventions or seemingly recorded on flip phones with the worst visual and audio quality imaginable; Spider-Man: No Way Home is a particularly notorious example.

Paramount Pictures recently took to the stage at CinemaCon to announce new projects and give updates on upcoming movies — including Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which will finally introduce Shadow.

Footage was shared with attendees, so when a trailer appeared to leak on Reddit, many presumed it was real — but it isn’t. It’s pretty convincing, but it’s also fake. One keen-eared fan even realized that the music that plays is actually from the Aquaman 2 trailer.

The video shows the end of a fan-made trailer, revealing Sonic 3’s logo and a cast list. That wouldn’t be anything to go nuts about, but Hayden Christensen’s name is listed at the end, and he’s been a popular fan cast for Shadow. No such casting has been confirmed, nor was anything revealed at CinemaCon.

Instead, attendees got to see a teaser that showed Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles facing off against Shadow — but, crucially, he never spoke at all in any of the footage.

“The real money shot of the footage is Shadow the Hedgehog riding a motorcycle in the night sky over some skyscrapers and then using it to bounce himself towards Sonic, who is flying upwards at him at full speed. We see Sonic’s bright blue power clash with Shadow’s bright red energy in the night sky, looking like it’s straight out of an anime,” DiscussingFilm wrote in its description.

Fans may be desperate to see anything from the movie, but they’ll just need to wait a little longer. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is set for release on December 20, 2024. You can find out what other movies are streaming this month.