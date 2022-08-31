Konami Tokyo Game Show listing stirs Metal Gear Solid & Silent Hill rumors

A new Metal Gear Solid and Silent Hill game have been rumored on and off for a long time now, but the Tokyo Game Show may be about to showcase one of these elite franchises.

Like E3 or Gamescom, the Tokyo Game Show is an annual gaming expo featuring a plethora of games, announcements, trailers, and everything you’d expect from an electric game event.

We’ve already had a ton of game reveals recently, but there’s still room for plenty more as we swiftly head towards the end of 2022.

Two franchises that have flirted with the spotlight in recent years, despite not officially having any games announced, are Metal Gear Solid and Silent Hill — and fans of either franchise could be in for some exciting news.

Metal Gear Solid or Silent Hill rumored for TGS 2022

Already announced for the Tokyo Game Show 2022 are eFootball 2023, Super Bomberman R 2, as well as new Yu-Gi-Oh! content, and much more.

But in the company’s schedule for the event, we’ve translated another interesting Konami listing: “As a representative of the fans of the series titles loved all over the world, voice actor Yuki Kaji will be invited as a guest and the stage for the announcement of new KONAMI works will be held.”

Immediately, the words “loved all over the world” for a mystery project sounds the alarm bells and makes you question what it could possibly be.

Metal Gear Solid and Silent Hill are probably KONAMI’s two biggest, inactive IPs at present, with the main talk for MGS being a remake of the first game.

On the other hand, the more likely scenario is that it could indeed be a long-awaited new entry in the Silent Hill franchise with recent rumors suggesting that a new game has been in the pipeline for a while.

The unannounced title will be revealed during the September 16, 2022, presentation at the Tokyo Game Show, so interested parties will have to wait until then to find out what KONAMI has up its sleeve.