Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered: Cars, gameplay, DLC, price - Dexerto

When EA announced they were working on a remastered version of 2010’s Need for Speed Hot Pursuit, many were shocked by the seemingly out-of-the-blue news. Die-hard fans of the game will love the nostalgia value, while newcomers to the franchise have plenty to get excited about.

Back in 2010, Need for Speed Hot Pursuit was released to widespread critical acclaim. Taking on the classic ‘cops and robbers’ genre with a twist, NFS HP allowed players to act on both sides of the law.

Well, for fans that missed out the first time around, EA has announced they are rebooting and remastering the 2010 classic, refreshing it for a whole new generation to enjoy.

Since this is a remaster of the original game, the storyline remains very much the same as it was before. That’s not to say nothing has changed for the latest version, however. An updated photo mode will please in-game snappers, along with a reboot of the ‘Autolog’ in-game social media network.

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered car list

EA has actually released the full list of included cars within the remastered game, which many fans will be happy about. As with most NFS titles, this is not a particularly long list, but expect plenty of customization options to ‘tweak’ your car to perfection.

Highlights from the included car list are a number of Bugatti Veyron variations, age-old favorites the Ford Mustang GT500 (2 variations) Ford Crown Victoria Interceptor (perfect for playing ‘good cop’) along with a number of Paganis and Koenigseggs; More than enough to keep players occupied.

Full Need for Speed Hot Pursuit remastered car list:

Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione Spider

Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione

Aston Martin DBS Volante

Aston Martin DBS

Aston Martin V12 Vantage

Aston Martin One-77

Audi TT RS

Audi R8 Spyder 5.2 FSI quattro

Audi R8 Coupe 5.2 FSI quattro

Bentley Continental Supersports Coupe

Bentley Continental Supersports Convertible

BMW Z4 sDrive35is

BMW M3 E92

BMW M6 Convertible

Bugatti Veyron 16.4

Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Super Sport

Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport

Chevrolet Camaro SS

Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport

Chevrolet Corvette ZR1

Chevrolet Corvette Z06

Dodge Charger SRT8

Dodge Challenger SRT8

Dodge Viper SRT10 ACR

Dodge Viper SRT10

Dodge Viper SRT10 Final Edition

Ford Crown Victoria Interceptor

Ford GT

Ford GT500 Super Snake

Ford GT500 Shelby

Ford Police Interceptor Concept

Gumpert Apollo S

Jaguar XKR

Koenigsegg CCX

Koenigsegg CCXR Edition

Koenigsegg Agera

Lamborghini Countach 5000 QV

Lamborghini Diablo SV

Lamborghini Gallardo LP 550-2 Valentino Balboni

Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder LP 560-4

Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4

Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera

Lamborghini Sesto Elemento

Lamborghini Murciélago LP 640

Lamborghini Murciélago LP 650-4 Roadster

Lamborghini Murciélago LP 670-4 SuperVeloce

Lamborghini Reventón Roadster

Lamborghini Reventón

Maserati GranCabrio

Maserati GranTurismo S

Maserati Quattroporte Sport GT S

Mazda RX-8

McLaren MP4-12C

McLaren F1

Mercedes SL 65 AMG Black Series

Mercedes SLS AMG

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X

Nissan 370Z Roadster

Nissan 370Z

Nissan GT-R SpecV

Pagani Zonda Cinque (NFS Edition)

Pagani Zonda Cinque Roadster

Pagani Zonda Cinque Roadster (NFS Edition)

Pagani Zonda Cinque

Porsche 911 GT2 RS

Porsche 911 GT3 RS

Porsche 911 Speedster

Porsche 911 Targa 4S

Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet

Porsche 911 Turbo 1982

Porsche 918 Spyder

Porsche Boxster Spyder

Porsche Carrera GT

Porsche Cayman S

Porsche Panamera Turbo

Porsche 959

Subaru Impreza WRX STI

Will Need for Speed Hot Pursuit be available in 4k?

Since the game has been in existence for ten years since its original release, players can expect plenty of upgraded graphics to take full advantage of the latest hardware.

Sadly, it seems that the new Hot Pursuit game won’t be optimized specifically for next-gen consoles. That doesn’t mean that it won’t look great though. Fully-overhauled graphics, new reflection technology, better textures, and updated particle effects will all feature as part of the remaster.

Despite not being optimized for next-gen technology, players can still have the option of playing in 4K, depending on their platform of choice.

Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch players will not have access to 4K, but will instead enjoy the game at 30fps in 1080p HD.

Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro players will have the option to run in 4K though, being able to choose between either a 1080p 60fps ‘performance’ mode or a 4K, 30fps ‘fidelity’ mode.

PC players can also get in on the 4K action, with the ability to play in 4K resolution up to a maximum of 60fps. This frame rate has been locked to ensure there is an even playing field in multiplayer, especially when taking advantage of the new cross-platform capabilities.

Does Need for Speed Hot Pursuit support cross-platform gaming?

One of the biggest new features for the remastered Hot Pursuit is the inclusion of cross-platform capability. This means for the first time ever, Hot Pursuit players will be able to challenge their friends regardless of their platform.

Read more: Marques Brownlee mindblown by incredible 8K Forza Horizon gameplay

Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Nintendo Switch players can all compete head-to-head in multiplayer races and challenges, bringing together the Need For Speed Hot Pursuit community like never before.

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit DLC packs

For the first time ever, the game will come shipped with all the DLC readily available for players to enjoy.

Featuring every pack that was made for the original game, it gives all players a bonus six hours of gameplay, along with a whole host of new cars. Included are the Porsche and Lamborghini Unleashed car packs, Armed & Dangerous DLC, and more.

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit remastered trailer

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit price & release date

The prices and release dates for Need for Speed Hot Pursuit vary depending on which platform you play on.

We’ve put all the prices and release dates into a convenient table below for easy reference:

Platform Release Date Price Xbox One / Xbox One X November 6 2020 $39.99 PlayStation 4 / PlayStation 4 Pro November 6 2020 $39.99 PC (Steam/Origin) November 6 2020 $29.99 Nintendo Switch November 13 2020 $39.99

We’ll continue to update this article with new details when they are made available.