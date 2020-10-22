 Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered: Cars, gameplay, DLC, price - Dexerto
Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered: Cars, gameplay, DLC, price

Published: 22/Oct/2020 16:26

by Kieran Bicknell
Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered

Need for Speed

When EA announced they were working on a remastered version of 2010’s Need for Speed Hot Pursuit, many were shocked by the seemingly out-of-the-blue news. Die-hard fans of the game will love the nostalgia value, while newcomers to the franchise have plenty to get excited about.

Back in 2010, Need for Speed Hot Pursuit was released to widespread critical acclaim. Taking on the classic ‘cops and robbers’ genre with a twist, NFS HP allowed players to act on both sides of the law.

Well, for fans that missed out the first time around, EA has announced they are rebooting and remastering the 2010 classic, refreshing it for a whole new generation to enjoy.

Since this is a remaster of the original game, the storyline remains very much the same as it was before. That’s not to say nothing has changed for the latest version, however. An updated photo mode will please in-game snappers, along with a reboot of the ‘Autolog’ in-game social media network.

NFS HP Remaster 2The remastered game will attract both die-hard NFS players and newcomers alike.

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered car list

EA has actually released the full list of included cars within the remastered game, which many fans will be happy about. As with most NFS titles, this is not a particularly long list, but expect plenty of customization options to ‘tweak’ your car to perfection.

Highlights from the included car list are a number of Bugatti Veyron variations, age-old favorites the Ford Mustang GT500 (2 variations) Ford Crown Victoria Interceptor (perfect for playing ‘good cop’) along with a number of Paganis and Koenigseggs; More than enough to keep players occupied.

Full Need for Speed Hot Pursuit remastered car list:

  • Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione Spider
  • Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione
  • Aston Martin DBS Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS
  • Aston Martin V12 Vantage
  • Aston Martin One-77
  • Audi TT RS
  • Audi R8 Spyder 5.2 FSI quattro
  • Audi R8 Coupe 5.2 FSI quattro
  • Bentley Continental Supersports Coupe
  • Bentley Continental Supersports Convertible
  • BMW Z4 sDrive35is
  • BMW M3 E92
  • BMW M6 Convertible
  • Bugatti Veyron 16.4
  • Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Super Sport
  • Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport
  • Chevrolet Camaro SS
  • Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport
  • Chevrolet Corvette ZR1
  • Chevrolet Corvette Z06
  • Dodge Charger SRT8
  • Dodge Challenger SRT8
  • Dodge Viper SRT10 ACR
  • Dodge Viper SRT10
  • Dodge Viper SRT10 Final Edition
  • Ford Crown Victoria Interceptor
  • Ford GT
  • Ford GT500 Super Snake
  • Ford GT500 Shelby
  • Ford Police Interceptor Concept
  • Gumpert Apollo S
  • Jaguar XKR
  • Koenigsegg CCX
  • Koenigsegg CCXR Edition
  • Koenigsegg Agera
  • Lamborghini Countach 5000 QV
  • Lamborghini Diablo SV
  • Lamborghini Gallardo LP 550-2 Valentino Balboni
  • Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder LP 560-4
  • Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4
  • Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera
  • Lamborghini Sesto Elemento
  • Lamborghini Murciélago LP 640
  • Lamborghini Murciélago LP 650-4 Roadster
  • Lamborghini Murciélago LP 670-4 SuperVeloce
  • Lamborghini Reventón Roadster
  • Lamborghini Reventón
  • Maserati GranCabrio
  • Maserati GranTurismo S
  • Maserati Quattroporte Sport GT S
  • Mazda RX-8
  • McLaren MP4-12C
  • McLaren F1
  • Mercedes SL 65 AMG Black Series
  • Mercedes SLS AMG
  • Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X
  • Nissan 370Z Roadster
  • Nissan 370Z
  • Nissan GT-R SpecV
  • Pagani Zonda Cinque (NFS Edition)
  • Pagani Zonda Cinque Roadster
  • Pagani Zonda Cinque Roadster (NFS Edition)
  • Pagani Zonda Cinque
  • Porsche 911 GT2 RS
  • Porsche 911 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 911 Speedster
  • Porsche 911 Targa 4S
  • Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet
  • Porsche 911 Turbo 1982
  • Porsche 918 Spyder
  • Porsche Boxster Spyder
  • Porsche Carrera GT
  • Porsche Cayman S
  • Porsche Panamera Turbo
  • Porsche 959
  • Subaru Impreza WRX STI

Will Need for Speed Hot Pursuit be available in 4k?

Since the game has been in existence for ten years since its original release, players can expect plenty of upgraded graphics to take full advantage of the latest hardware.

Sadly, it seems that the new Hot Pursuit game won’t be optimized specifically for next-gen consoles. That doesn’t mean that it won’t look great though. Fully-overhauled graphics, new reflection technology, better textures, and updated particle effects will all feature as part of the remaster.

Despite not being optimized for next-gen technology, players can still have the option of playing in 4K, depending on their platform of choice.

NFS HP Remaster 3Some players will be able to enjoy the remastered game in 4K, but it is platform-dependent.

Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch players will not have access to 4K, but will instead enjoy the game at 30fps in 1080p HD.

Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro players will have the option to run in 4K though, being able to choose between either a 1080p 60fps ‘performance’ mode or a 4K, 30fps ‘fidelity’ mode.

PC players can also get in on the 4K action, with the ability to play in 4K resolution up to a maximum of 60fps. This frame rate has been locked to ensure there is an even playing field in multiplayer, especially when taking advantage of the new cross-platform capabilities.

Does Need for Speed Hot Pursuit support cross-platform gaming?

One of the biggest new features for the remastered Hot Pursuit is the inclusion of cross-platform capability. This means for the first time ever, Hot Pursuit players will be able to challenge their friends regardless of their platform.

Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Nintendo Switch players can all compete head-to-head in multiplayer races and challenges, bringing together the Need For Speed Hot Pursuit community like never before.

NFS Hot Pursuit PorschePrevious DLC such as the ‘Porsche Unleashed’ pack will be included with the base game.

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit DLC packs

For the first time ever, the game will come shipped with all the DLC readily available for players to enjoy.

Featuring every pack that was made for the original game, it gives all players a bonus six hours of gameplay, along with a whole host of new cars. Included are the Porsche and Lamborghini Unleashed car packs, Armed & Dangerous DLC, and more.

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit remastered trailer

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit price & release date

The prices and release dates for Need for Speed Hot Pursuit vary depending on which platform you play on.

We’ve put all the prices and release dates into a convenient table below for easy reference:

Platform Release Date Price
Xbox One / Xbox One X November 6 2020 $39.99
PlayStation 4 / PlayStation 4 Pro November 6 2020 $39.99
PC (Steam/Origin) November 6 2020 $29.99
Nintendo Switch November 13 2020 $39.99

We’ll continue to update this article with new details when they are made available.

