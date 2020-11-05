 How to master Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit's photo mode - Dexerto
How to master Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit’s photo mode

Published: 5/Nov/2020 16:27

by Kieran Bicknell

Need for Speed Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered

With its recent re-release for Xbox One, PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch, Need for Speed (NFS) Hot Pursuit Remastered is targeting a whole new generation of gamers. Thankfully, players can show off the fantastic graphics and vehicles with the game’s photo mode. 

Improved gameplay, built-in DLC packs, and refreshed graphics all play a part in the new remaster of 2010 classic Need For Speed Hot Pursuit. As with the original game, players are able to showcase their cars and races via the in-game photo mode.

While there aren’t quite as many options available as the likes of Forza Horizon, players still have plenty of options at their disposal to create in-game artworks.

Audi TT NFS Hot PursuitPhoto mode is accessed via the pause menu.

Master photo mode in NFS Hot Pursuit Remastered

While the photo mode settings in NFS Hot Pursuit may be a little alien or confusing to first-time users, once broken down into individual settings they become much clearer. While these are all personal preference, these are the settings that we’ve found the best.

To access photo mode, players can simply pause the game at any time, and select ‘photo mode’ from the menu of options.

Create realistic photos in Need for Speed

With its high-contrast, dramatic graphics it can be tricky to create realistic-looking photos in Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered. Thankfully, we’ve put together a guide to help you out. After a little experimentation, you’ll be shooting realistic photos in no time.

Need For Speed Remastered photo settingsA number of different effects settings are available in photo mode.

First things first, the camera position is the most important part of capturing a good in-game photo in NFS Hot Pursuit Photo mode. Players are able to move their cameras through a full axis of movement, including up/down and tilting the frame left/right for a dramatic look.

Not only can the camera itself move, but you can also zoom in or out of the frame. We’ve found to create the most realistic photos, the camera should be zoomed to about half way for the most realistic effect.

Photo mode effects settings

Now that the image is composed correctly, we can look at moving on to the effects settings. This is where the ‘atmosphere’ of the photo is really created.

Players are able to tweak the exposure, contrast, depth-of-field, motion blur, world color, and more.

Audi TT NFS HP Remaster photo modeMotion Blur can be used to capture speed well.

The main controls are exposure, contrast, and depth of field. Exposure alters the brightness of the image, while contrast adjusts the difference between the light and dark areas of the photo. Finally, depth of field can be used to adjust how much of the background is in focus.

The control levels in NFS Hot Pursuit Remastered are a little ‘notchy.’ This requires playing around with to find your unique style: For us, we’ve found the following a great ‘natural’ looking setup:

  • 50% brightness
  • 50% contrast
  • 50-75% motion blur
  • 100% world color
  • 10-20% depth-of-field
  • 50% focal length
  • 0% fish eye strength
  • Show damage set to ‘off’

While the above are the preferred settings that we’ve found work well, we encourage you to play around and find your own style. With so many gorgeous photo mode locations, cars, and modes to choose from, the possibilities are endless.

NFS Hot Pursuit Drifting Guide

Share

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered

Need For Speed Hot Pursuit is back and better than ever. In the 2020 remaster, drifting once again makes a return – perfect for building up bounty or simply showing off. So, here’s our guide to master drifting in NFS Hot Pursuit remastered.

Drifting, the art of sliding a vehicle in a controlled manner, is often a feature of mainstream racing games. Forza Horizon 4 has dedicated ‘drift zones’ while even more simulator-based games such as Forza Motorsport award points for drifting.

In Need For Speed, it’s no different. Hot Pursuit Remastered – like the original game from 2010 – awards points for drifting, which convert into in-game currency, known as Bounty.

While you cannot ‘buy’ vehicles with Bounty, the more you earn, the more vehicles are unlocked for your use. Here’s our guide to mastering drifting in Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered.

NFS Hot Pursuit DriftingRear-wheel-drive cars such as the BMW Z4 are great for drifting in NFS Hot Pursuit.

Best cars to choose for drifting

First up, car choice can make or break a drifting attempt. While AWD cars can drift on wet roads, they are more unpredictable, harder to control, and less adept at drifting. The best choice is a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) car, such as the Mazda RX-8 or BMW M3 E92.

Once you’ve chosen your car, next up is finding a suitable location to learn drifting. Entering into racer or cop free roam is the best way to learn, since there is no time pressure or racing to get in the way of learning.

Find yourself a large, sweeping bend with plenty of run-up, and follow our simple step-by-step guide below.

NFS HP Remaster RoadWet roads and sweeping bends make for ideal drifting situations.

How to drift in NFS Hot Pursuit Remastered

With its arcade-style handling model, Need for Speed is one of the easiest games to learn to drift in. While it still takes some time to master, it is far easier than the likes of Gran Turismo or Forza Horizon.

Thankfully, this means it’s far more sympathetic to reactive steering and requires less precise throttle and brake inputs than simulation-style games.

Here’s our step-by-step guide to learn to drift in Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered.

  1. Pick any RWD (Rear-wheel-drive) vehicle.
  2. Find a long, sweeping bend with plenty of run-off space.
  3. Approach at top speed, sitting in towards the middle or outside of the bend.
  4. As you enter the corner, slam the brakes on hard, and steer as if you’re going to turn the corner.
  5. Once the car begins to slide, release the brakes, steer fully in the opposite direction, and apply full throttle
  6. Control the skid by adjusting the steering left and right to keep the car drifting around the bend. Usually, the throttle can remain on full power, but you may need to let up to stop yourself from crashing.

Follow our guide and you’ll be drifting in no time. Remember though. each car has its own characteristics and behaviors, so while the basic technique above will remain the same, you may have to adapt your own styles and responses to suit your vehicle of choice.

 