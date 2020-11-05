How to master Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit's photo mode - Dexerto

With its recent re-release for Xbox One, PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch, Need for Speed (NFS) Hot Pursuit Remastered is targeting a whole new generation of gamers. Thankfully, players can show off the fantastic graphics and vehicles with the game’s photo mode.

Improved gameplay, built-in DLC packs, and refreshed graphics all play a part in the new remaster of 2010 classic Need For Speed Hot Pursuit. As with the original game, players are able to showcase their cars and races via the in-game photo mode.

While there aren’t quite as many options available as the likes of Forza Horizon, players still have plenty of options at their disposal to create in-game artworks.

Master photo mode in NFS Hot Pursuit Remastered

While the photo mode settings in NFS Hot Pursuit may be a little alien or confusing to first-time users, once broken down into individual settings they become much clearer. While these are all personal preference, these are the settings that we’ve found the best.

To access photo mode, players can simply pause the game at any time, and select ‘photo mode’ from the menu of options.

Create realistic photos in Need for Speed

With its high-contrast, dramatic graphics it can be tricky to create realistic-looking photos in Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered. Thankfully, we’ve put together a guide to help you out. After a little experimentation, you’ll be shooting realistic photos in no time.

First things first, the camera position is the most important part of capturing a good in-game photo in NFS Hot Pursuit Photo mode. Players are able to move their cameras through a full axis of movement, including up/down and tilting the frame left/right for a dramatic look.

Not only can the camera itself move, but you can also zoom in or out of the frame. We’ve found to create the most realistic photos, the camera should be zoomed to about half way for the most realistic effect.

Photo mode effects settings

Now that the image is composed correctly, we can look at moving on to the effects settings. This is where the ‘atmosphere’ of the photo is really created.

Players are able to tweak the exposure, contrast, depth-of-field, motion blur, world color, and more.

The main controls are exposure, contrast, and depth of field. Exposure alters the brightness of the image, while contrast adjusts the difference between the light and dark areas of the photo. Finally, depth of field can be used to adjust how much of the background is in focus.

The control levels in NFS Hot Pursuit Remastered are a little ‘notchy.’ This requires playing around with to find your unique style: For us, we’ve found the following a great ‘natural’ looking setup:

50% brightness

50% contrast

50-75% motion blur

100% world color

10-20% depth-of-field

50% focal length

0% fish eye strength

Show damage set to ‘off’

While the above are the preferred settings that we’ve found work well, we encourage you to play around and find your own style. With so many gorgeous photo mode locations, cars, and modes to choose from, the possibilities are endless.