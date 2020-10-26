 Forza Motorsport moves to Xbox Game Pass and players are furious - Dexerto
Forza Motorsport moves to Xbox Game Pass and players are furious

Published: 26/Oct/2020 11:28

by Kieran Bicknell
Forza Motorsport 7 Porsche

Forza Motorsport 7 is still enjoying plenty of playtime despite being over three years old and has recently been added to Xbox Game Pass. Not all fans of the racing simulator are happy about it, however.

Despite being released over three years ago on October 3, 2017, Forza Motorsport 7 is still ranked as one of the best driving simulators available for the Xbox. Until the next installment is released, Forza Motorsport 7 looks set to retain its crown, and has recently been added to Xbox’s Game Pass service.

Many have praised the Game Pass service highly. Players pay a nominal monthly fee of $14.99 for access to over 100 games, including Forza Horizon 4 and now Forza Motorsport 7.

While many fans will likely be overjoyed at the news, not everyone is so happy.

Forza Motorsport Game Pass Issues
Reddit: u/xnvrdarren
Many players have discovered issues with online multiplayer races since the game’s inclusion on Xbox Game Pass.

Forza Motorsport 7 on Xbox Game Pass issues

Since the game’s inclusion on Xbox Game Pass opens it up to so many more players, it also opens it up to less experienced and less serious gamers.

This proves to be quite an issue for those that want to play Forza Motorsport 7 as a serious racing simulator. While single-player gameplay is unaffected, online multiplayer has been hit with a number of new, inexperienced, and often clumsy players.

Posting to /r/Forza, Redditor xnvrdarren showcased a perfect example of new or sabotaging players ruining races. Showing the first corner of an online multiplayer race on Forza Motorsport 7, the race descends into complete chaos as the players all pile into each other, rather than take the corner correctly.

Since the game appeared on Game Pass, this is how 99% of all races start from r/forza

However, it seems that many players have not noticed much of a difference, and have been cynical about the online multiplayer from the start.

Referring to the dodgy driving, one Redditor said “If anything I’d attribute it to more people playing [now that the game is on Game Pass] whereas before it was more dedicated racers who are more experienced at this point.”

Even that comment seems optimistic compared to some, with one commenter, in particular, saying that that “clean racing was never a thing on this game.”

With the influx of new players, it will be interesting to see whether this is an issue that calms down as they get used to the game, or whether developers Turn 10 will have to step in and make amendments.

Rapper Ludacris unveils insane new bouncing Maybach truck

Published: 26/Oct/2020 10:02

by Kieran Bicknell
Ludacris with Maybach GLS 600
Wikimedia: Toglenn / YouTube: ALL URBAN CENTRAL

Actor and rapper Cristopher Brian ‘Ludacris’ Bridges has had an incredible career, and has now released his latest present to himself – an incredible Maybach GLS 600.

Maybach are often seen as the kings of luxury transportation. Alongside brands such as Rolls-Royce and Bentley, they are revered by celebrities and entrepreneurs alike, thanks to their wealthy brand image and opulent interiors.

For Ludacris, his connection to luxury and exotic cars goes far beyond his musical career. Alongside his fame as a rapper, he is also one of the key characters in the Fast & Furious universe, playing Tej Parker in the series since 2002.

The Maybach GLS is built upon the Mercedes-Benz truck of the same name, but as with any Maybach product, it has been enhanced significantly.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATICThe interior of the Maybach GL6 600 is incredibly luxurious.

Ludacris’ new Maybach GLS 600

On the outside, the entire styling of the GLS has been altered. Deeper bumpers, new wheels, and the typical in-your-face chrome Maybach grille all feature prominently.

Inside, this upmarket truck has been transformed into a palace on wheels. Richly-colored leather covers almost the entire cabin, while up-to-date touchscreens, virtual cockpits, and plush interior design transform the GLS to be fit for rap royalty.

Powered by a twin-turbocharged V8 engine, the Maybach GLS 600 has 550hp and puts power down to all four wheels, via a nine-speed automatic transmission.

The most exciting part of Ludacris‘ new Maybach, however, is the suspension.

Surprisingly, this isn’t a customized setup. The bouncing suspension seen in his release video (via XXL Magazine on Twitter) is a factory-specified setup called E-Active Body Control.

While the main purpose of the design is to help absorb potholes and adjust body height to navigate obstacles, it also allows the car to ‘bounce’ as Ludacris has discovered.

In the video, he can be heard laughing and shouting as the car bounces up and down like an old-school lowrider fitted with hydraulic suspension. Evidently, he’s making the most of this unusual feature on his brand new car.