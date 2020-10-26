Forza Motorsport moves to Xbox Game Pass and players are furious - Dexerto

Forza Motorsport 7 is still enjoying plenty of playtime despite being over three years old and has recently been added to Xbox Game Pass. Not all fans of the racing simulator are happy about it, however.

Despite being released over three years ago on October 3, 2017, Forza Motorsport 7 is still ranked as one of the best driving simulators available for the Xbox. Until the next installment is released, Forza Motorsport 7 looks set to retain its crown, and has recently been added to Xbox’s Game Pass service.

Many have praised the Game Pass service highly. Players pay a nominal monthly fee of $14.99 for access to over 100 games, including Forza Horizon 4 and now Forza Motorsport 7.

While many fans will likely be overjoyed at the news, not everyone is so happy.

Forza Motorsport 7 on Xbox Game Pass issues

Since the game’s inclusion on Xbox Game Pass opens it up to so many more players, it also opens it up to less experienced and less serious gamers.

This proves to be quite an issue for those that want to play Forza Motorsport 7 as a serious racing simulator. While single-player gameplay is unaffected, online multiplayer has been hit with a number of new, inexperienced, and often clumsy players.

Posting to /r/Forza, Redditor xnvrdarren showcased a perfect example of new or sabotaging players ruining races. Showing the first corner of an online multiplayer race on Forza Motorsport 7, the race descends into complete chaos as the players all pile into each other, rather than take the corner correctly.

However, it seems that many players have not noticed much of a difference, and have been cynical about the online multiplayer from the start.

Referring to the dodgy driving, one Redditor said “If anything I’d attribute it to more people playing [now that the game is on Game Pass] whereas before it was more dedicated racers who are more experienced at this point.”

Even that comment seems optimistic compared to some, with one commenter, in particular, saying that that “clean racing was never a thing on this game.”

With the influx of new players, it will be interesting to see whether this is an issue that calms down as they get used to the game, or whether developers Turn 10 will have to step in and make amendments.