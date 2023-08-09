MTG Wilds of Eldraine: Spoilers, release date & more

MTG’s return to the world of Eldraine digs further into the fairytale-inspired world. Let’s explore the Wilds of Eldraine, Magic’s next set.

Magic is returning to one of its newest planes, Eldraine, for the first time since it debuted in 2019. While it was briefly featured in March of the Machine, we’re finally going to see the aftermath and repercussions of the Phyrexian invasion.

The royals are dead. The world is changed and the two twins, Will and Rowan, have been desparked and seemingly taken over in their abrupt absence.

While the story is developing before we even get a glimpse of the previews, the minds behind MTG gave us a sneak peek at GenCon and MagicCon Barcelona at some of the art and cards.

This will also potentially be one of the first sets to include a new design ethic of reducing Planeswalkers down to just one per set.

The release date for Wilds of Eldraine is September 8. Previews and spoilers begin on August 15, with the following weeks leading up to the launch of the set. Wilds of Eldraine will hit Magic Arena on September 5.

When is prerelease for Wilds of Eldraine?

Prerelease for MTG’s Wilds of Eldraine is set to happen on September 5, three days before it launches. You’ll be able to play in your local game store’s prerelease events over the weekend.

You can also pick up a prerelease pack from TCGPlayer if you can’t attend or don’t have a store nearby.

Where to buy MTG Wilds of Eldraine

As usual, aside from your local games store, plenty of places like Amazon and Best Buy will be stocking up on the upcoming Standard set. Wizards of the Coast are once again going all out, and releasing the following:

Three types of boosters (Collectors, Set, and Draft)

Two Commander decks

A bundle

Starter kit

The Commander decks aren’t part of Standard and wouldn’t be able to be integrated into any of your decks. However, it’s a prime opportunity to start thinking about upgrades for the two preconstructed decks and maybe some shenanigans for the currently revealed cards.

MTG Wilds of Eldraine spoilers

















So far, we’ve not seen all that much from the set, but the cards introduced do give us a lay of the land. It appears this time there’s a heavier emphasis on things like the various queens from fairy tale histories, as well as Ashiok being introduced into the world.

The Planeswalker caused havoc in his stint during War of the Spark, exiling cards and generally being a nuisance.

The latest iteration has already attracted some attention, with TCGPlayer sellers listing the card for $34. We suspect this will drop once the set releases unless there’s room in the Standard meta for a 5-mana Planeswalker.

We should also be getting a new cycle of enemy dual lands (opposites on the color pie), helping with mana fixing with the ever-growing landscape of Standard.

Reprints coming to WOE

Interestingly, we’ve also been shown a small selection of reprints coming to the set. This includes Doubling Season and a few others we’ve just seen in Commander Masters. This will be more focused on Enchantments, rather than just a plethora of cards. Perfect for Commander, if you want to theme your deck around Eldraine.

