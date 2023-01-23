MTG Phyrexia: All Will Be One spoilers – every card revealed so far

Looking for MTG spoilers straight out of the new set? Well, buckle up, because things got a little nasty on Phyrexia.

Magic’s big spoiler season for the latest set is here, and it’s absolutely chocked full of new and exciting cards. While spoilers for MTG have become a little bit of an endurance run, as there seems to be a spoiler season every other month now, it’s still exciting for the big main set.

While the big leak revealed a lot to us, Magic’s leaks have a habit of being super low-resolution photos that hurt the eyes. If you notice one of these, it should be replaced at some point.

Article continues after ad

You may need to press the fullscreen button on the galleries to see the full card.

MTG spoilers: Mythic rare cards











































































































Planeswalkers

Wondering what has happened to Magic’s heroes? We break down each hero’s fall to the Phyrexians.



















































MTG All Will Be One spoilers: Rare cards



























































































































































































































































































Rare lands































MTG All Will Be One Uncommon card spoilers









































































































Common card spoiler for MTG: ONE





















































What is a spoiler season for MTG?

Spoiler season is when Wizards, along with various other partners, reveal the upcoming cards for the next set. This is usually done over the course of a couple of weeks, with one happening for nearly every set.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, with Phyrexia: All Will Be One, a vast majority of the rares were leaked way beforehand. While this has happened before, it has put a little dampener on the excitement around it.

Article continues after ad

Spoiler season is expected to end on January 25.

Where to get All Will Be One MTG cards

If you want a full list of where to buy cards, along with their prices, we already have you covered on that front. However, our current recommendations include TCGPlayer or Star City Games for Singles and Amazon for sealed products.

Phyrexia: All Will Be One releases on February 10, 2023, and will be followed by March of the Machines on April 21, 2023.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.