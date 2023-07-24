MTG Commander Masters Planeswalker Party decklist
The MTG Commander Masters Planeswalker Party preconstructed deck offers a decent punch if you’re a fan of using Super Friends decks. Here’s the full decklist for Commodore Guff’s led deck.
MTG Commander Masters is proving to be a very interesting set. While more expensive than most, it’s seeing a ton of very valuable reprints that players have been asking for for years.
This is easily one of the most powerful sets ever, as it contains many of the best cards in the Commander format, which happen to be, some of the very best ever printed in Magic. To go along with that, there are four preconstructed decks being introduced with it.
One of those decks is the Planeswalker Party. This deck brings together some of the most famous characters from Magic’s history all under one precon, allowing you to use some really neat cards. With 17 Planeswalkers included, there’s a lot for you to jump into.
But which ones come with the deck? Here’s the entire decklist for the MTG Commander Masters Planeswalker Party.
MTG Commander Masters Planeswalker Party strategy
As the name Planeswalker Party suggests, this Commander deck is all about utilizing as many Planeswalkers as possible. ‘Super Friends’ decks, as the community lovingly calls them, are decks that run an abnormally high number of Planeswalkers. This allows you to trigger lots of powerful abilities on your turn as long as they are protected.
Protection is a big job for your creatures. There are a lot of annoying defensive creatures here to make it a pain to get at your Planeswalkers. Things like Onakke Oathkeeper, Fog Bank, Wall of Denial, and Silent Arbiter will make it difficult for your opponents to attack and get creatures through.
The other theme will be increasing the amount of Planeswalker abilities you can activate in one turn. The Chain Veil is a Commander all-star for these kinds of decks. However, cards like Jaya’s Pheonix and Leori, Sparktouched Hunter also help this.
There’s also a decent amount of proliferation so you can add counters to Planeswalkers without using their abilities. The win condition is going to be racing to one of their ultimate abilities to cripple other players. Vronos, Masked Inquisitor, Jace, Architect of Thought, Chandra, Torch of Defiance and Ajani Steadfast have very strong final abilities. If you can get them off, your chance of winning the game will skyrocket.
MTG Commander Masters Planeswalker Party commander
Commodore Guff
Commodore Guff is one of the handful of Planeswalkers who’s able to act as your commander. Unsurprisingly, his abilities revolve around the powerful beings. His inherent ability is actually one of his best. It reads, “At the beginning of your end step, put a loyalty counter on another target Planeswalker you control.”
If the commodore can hang around for a while and you have other Planeswalkers, this ability will accrue a lot of value throughout a game.
His +1 ability reads: “Create a 1/1 red Wizard creature token with “Tap, Add a Red Mana. Spend This Mana only to cast a planeswalker spell.” This is deceptively good. It obviously offers you some nice ramp towards a Planeswalker, but importantly, it gives Commodore Guff a blocker every turn. Planeswalkers that can offer their own protection are notoriously quite good.
His final ability is a -3 ability (meaning you can use it the turn Commodore Guff comes out) reads: “You draw X cards and Commodore Guff deals X damage to each opponent where X is the number of Planeswalkers you control.” Obviously, if you have a lot of Planeswalkers out, this is very strong. However, it’s even pretty good if you only have a couple. If you are out of cards in your hand, even being able to draw two from playing Commodore Guff from your Command Zone can keep you alive and kicking in a game.
MTG Commander Masters Planeswalker Party Decklist
Here’s the full decklist from the Planeswalker Party commander deck:
Creatures – 17
- Cartographer’s Hawk
- Fog Bank
- Grateful Apparition
- Onakke Oathkeeper
- Oreskos Explorer
- Thrummingbird
- Flux Channeler
- Leori, Sparktouched Hunter
- Sparkshaper Visionary
- Wall of Denial
- Mangara, the Diplomat
- Silent Arbiter
- Spark Double
- Deepglow Skate
- Jaya’s Phoenix
- Kazuul, Tyrant of the Cliffs
- Narset, Enlightened Master
Planeswalkers – 17
- Jace Beleren
- Jace, Mirror Mage
- Narset, Parter of Veils
- Saheeli, Sublime Artificer
- Teyo, Geometric Tactician
- Ajani Steadfast
- Chandra, Torch of Defiance
- Jace, Architect of Thought
- Nahiri, the Harbinger
- Narset of the Ancient Way
- The Wanderer
- Chandra, Legacy of Fire
- Gideon Jura
- Sarkhan the Masterless
- Vronos, Masked Inquisitor
- Chandra, Awakened Inferno
- Elspeth, Sun’s Champion
Instants – 5
- Path to Exile
- Swords to Plowshares
- Guff Rewrites History
- Repeated Reverberation
- Semester’s End
Sorceries – 4
- Promise of Loyalty
- Urza’s Ruinous Blast
- Deploy the Gatewatch
- Blasphemous Act
Artifacts – 15
- Sol Ring
- Wayfarer’s Bauble
- Arcane Signet
- Azorius Signet
- Boros Signet
- Fellwar Stone
- Izzet Signet
- Talisman of Conviction
- Talisman of Creativity
- Talisman of Progress
- Gatewatch Beacon
- Honor-Worn Shaku
- Nevinyrral’s Disk
- The Chain Veil
- Norn’s Annex
Enchantments – 3
- Oath of Gideon
- Oath of Jace
- Oath of Teferi
Lands – 38
- Cascade Bluffs
- Command Tower
- Exotic Orchard
- Forge of Heroes
- Frostboil Snarl
- Furycalm Snarl
- Interplanar Beacon
- Island
- Karn’s Bastion
- Mobilized District
- Mountain
- Myriad Landscape
- Mystic Gate
- Mystic Monastery
- Plains
- Port Town
- Prairie Stream
- Reliquary Tower
- Rugged Prairie
- Skycloud Expanse
- Temple of Enlightenment
- Temple of Epiphany
- Temple of Triumph
That's everything you need to know about the MTG Commander Masters Planeswalker precon deck.
