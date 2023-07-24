MTG Commander Masters Planeswalker Party decklist

The MTG Commander Masters Planeswalker Party preconstructed deck offers a decent punch if you’re a fan of using Super Friends decks. Here’s the full decklist for Commodore Guff’s led deck.

MTG Commander Masters is proving to be a very interesting set. While more expensive than most, it’s seeing a ton of very valuable reprints that players have been asking for for years.

This is easily one of the most powerful sets ever, as it contains many of the best cards in the Commander format, which happen to be, some of the very best ever printed in Magic. To go along with that, there are four preconstructed decks being introduced with it.

Article continues after ad

One of those decks is the Planeswalker Party. This deck brings together some of the most famous characters from Magic’s history all under one precon, allowing you to use some really neat cards. With 17 Planeswalkers included, there’s a lot for you to jump into.

But which ones come with the deck? Here’s the entire decklist for the MTG Commander Masters Planeswalker Party.

MTG Commander Masters Planeswalker Party strategy

As the name Planeswalker Party suggests, this Commander deck is all about utilizing as many Planeswalkers as possible. ‘Super Friends’ decks, as the community lovingly calls them, are decks that run an abnormally high number of Planeswalkers. This allows you to trigger lots of powerful abilities on your turn as long as they are protected.

Article continues after ad

Protection is a big job for your creatures. There are a lot of annoying defensive creatures here to make it a pain to get at your Planeswalkers. Things like Onakke Oathkeeper, Fog Bank, Wall of Denial, and Silent Arbiter will make it difficult for your opponents to attack and get creatures through.

The other theme will be increasing the amount of Planeswalker abilities you can activate in one turn. The Chain Veil is a Commander all-star for these kinds of decks. However, cards like Jaya’s Pheonix and Leori, Sparktouched Hunter also help this.

Article continues after ad

There’s also a decent amount of proliferation so you can add counters to Planeswalkers without using their abilities. The win condition is going to be racing to one of their ultimate abilities to cripple other players. Vronos, Masked Inquisitor, Jace, Architect of Thought, Chandra, Torch of Defiance and Ajani Steadfast have very strong final abilities. If you can get them off, your chance of winning the game will skyrocket.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

MTG Commander Masters Planeswalker Party commander

Commodore Guff

Commodore Guff is one of the handful of Planeswalkers who’s able to act as your commander. Unsurprisingly, his abilities revolve around the powerful beings. His inherent ability is actually one of his best. It reads, “At the beginning of your end step, put a loyalty counter on another target Planeswalker you control.”

Article continues after ad

If the commodore can hang around for a while and you have other Planeswalkers, this ability will accrue a lot of value throughout a game.

His +1 ability reads: “Create a 1/1 red Wizard creature token with “Tap, Add a Red Mana. Spend This Mana only to cast a planeswalker spell.” This is deceptively good. It obviously offers you some nice ramp towards a Planeswalker, but importantly, it gives Commodore Guff a blocker every turn. Planeswalkers that can offer their own protection are notoriously quite good.

Article continues after ad

His final ability is a -3 ability (meaning you can use it the turn Commodore Guff comes out) reads: “You draw X cards and Commodore Guff deals X damage to each opponent where X is the number of Planeswalkers you control.” Obviously, if you have a lot of Planeswalkers out, this is very strong. However, it’s even pretty good if you only have a couple. If you are out of cards in your hand, even being able to draw two from playing Commodore Guff from your Command Zone can keep you alive and kicking in a game.

MTG Commander Masters Planeswalker Party Decklist

Here’s the full decklist from the Planeswalker Party commander deck:

Article continues after ad

Creatures – 17

Cartographer’s Hawk

Fog Bank

Grateful Apparition

Onakke Oathkeeper

Oreskos Explorer

Thrummingbird

Flux Channeler

Leori, Sparktouched Hunter

Sparkshaper Visionary

Wall of Denial

Mangara, the Diplomat

Silent Arbiter

Spark Double

Deepglow Skate

Jaya’s Phoenix

Kazuul, Tyrant of the Cliffs

Narset, Enlightened Master

Planeswalkers – 17

Jace Beleren

Jace, Mirror Mage

Narset, Parter of Veils

Saheeli, Sublime Artificer

Teyo, Geometric Tactician

Ajani Steadfast

Chandra, Torch of Defiance

Jace, Architect of Thought

Nahiri, the Harbinger

Narset of the Ancient Way

The Wanderer

Chandra, Legacy of Fire

Gideon Jura

Sarkhan the Masterless

Vronos, Masked Inquisitor

Chandra, Awakened Inferno

Elspeth, Sun’s Champion

Instants – 5

Path to Exile

Swords to Plowshares

Guff Rewrites History

Repeated Reverberation

Semester’s End

Sorceries – 4

Promise of Loyalty

Urza’s Ruinous Blast

Deploy the Gatewatch

Blasphemous Act

Artifacts – 15

Sol Ring

Wayfarer’s Bauble

Arcane Signet

Azorius Signet

Boros Signet

Fellwar Stone

Izzet Signet

Talisman of Conviction

Talisman of Creativity

Talisman of Progress

Gatewatch Beacon

Honor-Worn Shaku

Nevinyrral’s Disk

The Chain Veil

Norn’s Annex

Enchantments – 3

Oath of Gideon

Oath of Jace

Oath of Teferi

Lands – 38

Cascade Bluffs

Command Tower

Exotic Orchard

Forge of Heroes

Frostboil Snarl

Furycalm Snarl

Interplanar Beacon

Island

Karn’s Bastion

Mobilized District

Mountain

Myriad Landscape

Mystic Gate

Mystic Monastery

Plains

Port Town

Prairie Stream

Reliquary Tower

Rugged Prairie

Skycloud Expanse

Temple of Enlightenment

Temple of Epiphany

Temple of Triumph

That’s everything you need to know about the MTG Commander Masters Planeswalker precon deck. If you are interested in picking it up, here’s a link to TCGPlayer:

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.