Every Compleated Planeswalker in Magic: The Gathering

Compleated Planeswalkers are a new type of card, but absolutely devastating for the world of MTG. Here’s every Planeswalker who has fallen to Phyrexia.

The body horror massacre of Magic’s heroes has been a little muted. Almost all of the designs are grotesque enough to really solidify what’s happening in the story, but the way they’re happening is a little bit of a letdown.

However, unless there’s a reset or MacGuffin that fixes everything, could this really be the robotic end of some fan favorites?

What is compleation?

Dominik Mayer Tamiyo’s Compleation

Compleation is the Phyrexian conversion. Think the Borg, but with more oil and surgery. By infecting things, people, or animals by dumping Phyrexian oil, they eventually turn into robot mutants with an undying loyalty to Phyreixa.

The problem for the villains over on Phyrexia, was that they couldn’t convert a Planeswalker without destroying their spark. A spark is what makes a Planeswalker. Without it, they can’t cross the multiverse, something the infectious Phyrexians want more than anything.

In Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, the villain Jin-Gitaxias successfully converted planeswalker Tamiyo. Eventually, longtime hero Ajaani was also compleated.

Chase Stone Vraska and Nissa

Other compleat Planeswalkers

But these aren’t the first to be captured and altered by Phyrexia. Planeswalker Vesner died a long time ago but appears in the new cards as Venser, Corpse Puppet. Obviously a shell of his former self with no spark.

Igor Kieryluk

There’s also Tezzeret, a reoccurring villain who is always on the shady side of things. While he looks compleated, he’s actually just sneaky enough to be working for the Phyrexians. Unless in March of the Machines, he’s finally caught.

Compleated Planeswalkers

Chase Stone Ajani & Tamiyo

As spoiler season sneaks up on us, and the stories have almost all been released, let’s see who is compleated. If you didn’t follow on from Dominaria United, it got much worse.