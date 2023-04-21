Every desparked Planeswalker in MTG March of the Machine: The Aftermath

With the tumultuous events of March of the Machine now firmly behind our heroes, who’s lost their Planeswalker spark in the aftermath of the war.

Looking for all of the desparked Planewalkers in MTG March of the Machine: The Aftermath? We’ve got you covered with everything from what a Planeswalker’s spark actually is, how the game is being shaken up, and every card you need to know about.

Elesh Norn is dead. The Phyrexians are in a state of slumber and New Phyrexia itself has been whisked away into the blind eternities. Every world that was touched by the vicious Phyrexian invasion has suffered, but it seems that the next set, March of the Machine Aftermath, is where the real fun begins.

After being compleated by the Phyrexians, these legendary Planeswalkers became slaves to the villains, used in their machinations to help conquer the multiverse. Nissa and Ajani were the most shocking revelations, as they were cured of their infections. However, it appears that fan-favorite Nissa has lost their spark.

All desparked Planeswalkers so far











As of right now, here’s what we know from the leaks about desparked Planeswalkers:

Calix, Guided by Fate Constellation – Whenever Calix, Guided by Fate or another enchantment enters the battlefield under your control, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature. Whenever Calix or an enchanted creature you control deals combat damage to a player, you may create a token that’s a copy of a nonlegendary enchantment you control. Do this only once each turn.

Karn, Legacy Reforged Karn, Legacy Refroged’s power and toughness are each equal to the greatest mana value among artifacts you control. At the beginning of your upkeep, add 1 colorless mana for each artifact you control. This mana can’t be spent to cast nonartifact spells. Until end of turn, you don’t lose this mana as steps and phases end.

Kiora, Sovereign of the Deep Vigilance, ward 3 Whenever you cast a kraken, leviathan, octopus or sepernt spell from your hand, look at the top X cards of your library, where X is the spell’s mana value. You may cast a spell with mana value less than X from among them without paying its mana cost. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

Narset, Enlightened Exile Creatures you control have prowess. Whenever Narset, Enlightened Exile attacks, exile target noncreature, nonland card with mana value less than Narset’s power from a graveyard and copy it. You may cast the copy without paying its mana cost.

Nissa, Resurgent Animist Landfall – Whenever a land enters the battlefield under your control, add one mana of any color. Then, if this is the second time this ability has resolved this turn, reveal cards from the top of your library until you reveal an Elf or [unlegible] card. Put that card into your hand and the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

Samut, Vizier of Naktamun First strike, vigilance, haste Whenever a creature you control deals combat damage to a player, if that creature entered the battlefield this turn, draw a card.

Sarkhan, Soul Aflame Dragon spells you cast cost 1 less to cast. Whenever a dragon enters the battlefield under your control, you may have Sarkhan, Soul Aflame become a copy of it until end of turn, except its name is Sarkhan, Soul Aflame and it’s legendary in addition to its other types.

Tyvar, the Bellicose Whenever one or more Elves you control attack, they gain deathtouch until end of turn. Each creature you control has “Whenever a mana ability of this creature resolves, put a number of +1/+1 counters on it equal to the amount of mana this creature produced. This ability triggers only once each turn.”



What is a Planeswalker spark?

A spark is a Planeswalker’s power source and allows them to travel the multiverse at will. Originally, a Planeswalker was more akin to a god, but this was fixed in what Magic: The Gathering dubs “The Great Mending”. Here, the god-like powers were stripped from future Planeswalkers as the entire multiverse was healed from the ravages of time.

Now, March of the Machine: The Aftermath appears to be doing something similar. Rather than sacrificing these characters in aid of “fixing” worlds, classic Planeswalker characters are being reverted back to legendary creatures.

This news comes from leaks spreading online, as someone has managed to get their hands on packs of Aftermath a month before it should launch.

While we don’t know the full list of Planeswalkers being desparked, it’s safe to assume that characters like Teferi and Chandra won’t be losing their multiverse traveling abilities. There’s also Quintorius, the part-elephant (loxodon) student from Strixhaven, who activated his spark during a showdown at the school during March of the Machine and could be playing a larger part in the upcoming return to Ixalan set.

Magic is shaking up classic Planeswalker cards

From early art and descriptions of March of the Machine: The Aftermath, it appears Magic is going back towards its roots of a traveling band of heroes. How they get around is yet to be confirmed, but as the interdimensional tree, Realmbreaker, has yet to be accounted for properly within the lore, it’s possible that these ex-Planeswalkers will simply travel via its branches home.

There’s also one card that indicates that this is wider reaching than anticipated, as a white card called “Spark Rupture” features multiple recognizable Planeswalker characters losing their sparks.

However, we’ve two Planeswalkers also unaccounted for. Jace and Vraska, who are seemingly missing in action since the end of the war, weren’t un-compleated afterward. Whether they show up again has yet to be seen, but for Magic’s poster couple to not have some sort of massive part to play in future sets isn’t something that’s going to happen.

When does March of the Machine: The Aftermath launch?

March of the Machine Aftermath will launch May 12 and is a much smaller set than typical recent releases in MTG. It’s available for purchase via all good game stores.

