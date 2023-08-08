MTG head asks fans if they really want more expensive Commander decks

Magic: The Gathering’s head designer recently took to social media to test the waters on possible future Commander products, with a focus on price and power.

It can’t be denied that Mark Rosewater is a busy man. In addition to his duties as MTG’s creative head honcho, Rosewater often uses his regular presence on social media platforms to gauge community interest in ideas for potential future releases. Recently, Rosewater responded on Tumblr to a fan giving feedback about Commander prices, posing a question to the community at large:

“We could make a Commander-focused product at the same price as a premier set, but it would have to be at the same power level as a premier set. Is that something you would purchase?”

Mark Rosewater sees pushback on more expensive MTG products

Commander is Magic’s most popular format by far, and its dominance shows no sign of slowing. Preconstructed decks have historically been a great way to introduce the format to new players.

Commander products being released at a similar cost and power to more expensive sets – like Modern Horizons – is something that could potentially satisfy many players.

However, Rosewater’s comment around power level has been met with a degree of pushback in spaces like Reddit and Tumblr. The idea of power being tied to price is seen by some as an artificial limitation.

One Reddit user wrote:

“It’s hard to be sympathetic to Maro’s viewpoint here when he’s talking about an entirely self-imposed and unnecessary restriction.

“If you make a set that is designed for Commander and not legal in Standard/Modern/Pioneer, then I don’t think there’s any reason it needs to be at a Standard power level”.

In response, another user wrote that a stronger product can often cannibalize sales of a weaker one, leading to the power/price consideration.

Commander Masters highlights huge MTG issues

While many players have responded favorably to the idea of more affordable Commander releases, the cost of Commander products is a prickly subject right now. As part of Magic’s 30th-anniversary celebrations, a set of Commander Masters precon decks have been released. These decks were priced at launch at roughly double the standard precon price.

Players were naturally assuming that – given the inflated price tag and the enduring popularity of some of the included themes – the decks’ value and power level would similarly be higher than a standard Commander product.

Unfortunately, many players have since found Commander Masters decks to be lacking. Key archetype cards like Sliver Hive were not reprinted, and a deck advertised as having an Eldrazi theme featured less Eldrazi than expected.

With players hoping for important reprints like Ulamog, the Ceaseless Hunger, their lack of inclusion has led to a growing backlash against supposedly misleading marketing and a pricepoint that doesn’t match the deck’s value.

Following the release of Commander Masters, it is clear that the price and power of Commander releases will be coming under heavier scrutiny for the foreseeable future. A more transparent discussion of power level and value from Rosewater is no doubt appreciated, and will hopefully lead to products that more closely align with audience expectations in the future.