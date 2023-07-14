MTG Commander Masters reprints: what are the most valuable cards?

MTG Commander Masters reprints are the key interest for the set. However, which ones are at the top of buyer’s want lists and which one could you resell for a pretty penny?

Commander Masters is a set capitalizing on the most popular MTG format on the market. Commander is a version of the game known for absurd levels of power and infinite combos. Almost every card ever printed in Magic’s history, save for a select few banned cards, are available to players to build with.

Article continues after ad

This is also what makes the format pretty expensive to get into. Many of the most powerful cards can be from years, even decades ago. When you need to build a deck with 100 cards in it too, the prices of decks can balloon into the hundreds, potentially even thousands of dollars.

That’s why many will be hoping the cards they’ve always wanted will be coming in the Commander Masters set, which is all about bringing some of the best cards in the format to a 2023 audience.

Article continues after ad

However, if you’re planning to buy some of the boosters, what cards should you be looking out for, or conversely, which cards might have their single value hit most thanks to the reprints? Here’s a list of the most valuable Commander Masters reprints.

Capture of Jingzhou

Current Price (via Card Kingdom): $99.99

Capture of Jingzhou is a card from a bygone age. As it turns out, taking another turn after your current one is exceptionally powerful. In fact, it’s basically broken. That’s why Wizards has generally steered away from it in modern sets.

Article continues after ad

However, Capture of Jingzhou allows you to take another turn off the bat for three colorless and two blue. This works almost identically to Time Warp (Time Warp you can actually choose to give another player another turn if you want). That said, while Time Warp has been reprinted a bunch, this is the future major one for Capture of Jingzhou. Because the only cards were old, the original held great value, but even still, this will likely be one of the most sought-after cards in Commander Masters

Jeweled Lotus

Current Price (via Card Kingdom): $69.99

Article continues after ad

Jeweled Lotus is just pure value. Like Mana Crypt and Ancient Tomb in a commander deck, you can pretty much put it in any deck and it will make it better. In the majority of cases, Ramp and explosive plays out of nowhere are good. Being able to cast your commander when you are three mana off for free is pretty much excellent for any deck.

Also like Mana Crypt and Ancient Tomb, that uniformity value means that these cards are very expensive. That’s why it’s great to see a reprint, both offering it as a chance for buyers of Commanders Masters, but also hopefully, in bringing the price down on the singles market ever so slightly

Article continues after ad

Personal Tutor

Current Price (via Card Kingdom): $49.99

Tutors, no matter what color, are very powerful. Getting the exact card you need for the next turn more or less guaranteed can be a godsend. Personal Tutor might be one of the very best though.

For a measly one blue mana, you get to dip into your deck and pull out any sorcery ready to go off the top of your deck. Blue is not short of amazing sorceries, but if you’re running multiple colors, the possibilities only grow.

Article continues after ad

The Ur-Dragon

Current Price (via Card Kingdom): $59.99

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Ur-Dragon is the Dragon Commander. While there are countless great legendary dragons, the Ur-Dragon undoubtedly has the best typal synergy. While there are lots of others you may want to run as your commander, if you want to run a bunch of cool dragons, Ur-Dragon is king.

It’s only been printed a handful of times, driving its price up. But let’s be real, its price is also high because running a big dragon who commands a big dragon army is just pretty great.

Article continues after ad

Land Tax

Current Price (via Card Kingdom): $29.99

Land Tax is a staple of White Commander decks, especially those running mono-white. It’s one of the most powerful of the limited options for ramp in White, as it allows you to catch up to your opponents who might be running colors more attuned with putting out lots of lands.

The card has seen its share of reprints, but its utility to mono-white Commanders is always useful, so it’s always held a reasonable price.

Article continues after ad

Medallions

Current Price (via Card Kingdom): $11.99 – $29.99

Every Medalion is getting a reprint in Commander Masters, so let’s just lump them all together. These cards make it so spells of a certain color cost one colorless mana less. While not quite ramp, it helps your economy immensely. They are all very useful, especially if you end up playing multiple cards every turn, getting a discount on each.

These are especially great in single or two-color decks, where you can get huge value the longer the game goes on. You probably don’t want to run this in your five-color decks, but if you’ve been eyeing that mono-black commander, these are a welcome reprint.

Article continues after ad

Deadly Rollick

Current Price (via Card Kingdom): $24.99

Deadly Rollick is just hands down an exceptional card in Commander. Removal is very important in the format and this lets you do it for next to nothing. All you need is to have your Commander on the field and you can cast this instantly, for free.

That means you can just delete a creature your opponent controls even if you’re tapped out of mana. What’s more, it’s an exile effect, meaning your opponent can’t even reannimate it. It’s just very good.

Article continues after ad

Spellseeker

Current Price (via Card Kingdom): $23.99

Spellseeker is a bit like Personal Tutor, with a little more utility for a little more cost. When you play it, you are able to go into your deck and find an Instant or Sorcery with a converted mana cost of two or less and put it into your hand.

While Personal Tutor is only one mana and Spellseeker is two colorless and a blue, Spellseeker offers more. For one, it’s a creature, so it’s a body on the board. Plus, you can find Instants as opposed to just Sorceries. On top of that, because it is a permanent, you can bounce or flicker the card getting endless value from it. If built around, it can be very powerful.