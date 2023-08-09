MTG Wilds Of Eldraine story recap

We’ll get you up to speed on MTG’s Wilds of Eldraine’s ongoing story, ensuring you don’t miss all the exciting new developments in the world of Magic: The Gathering.

Magic: The Gathering has returned to the plane of Eldraine, and the realm is vastly changed following the events of March of the Machine.

If you want to know all the latest happenings in MTG’s ongoing story, we’re here to summarise the adventures happening in Wilds of Eldraine.

The author, K. Arsenault Riviera, has written the first part of Wilds of Eldraine’s story. As ever, each episode can be found on Wizard’s website in full. We’re just here to give you the cliff notes.

Wilds of Eldraine Episode 1 Recap – Pure of Heart

The audio story is also available

Death has come to Eldraine. In the wake of the multiversal Phyrexian invasion, the Kenrith royal family is in mourning. The king and queen fell in the assault on the plane, and now their children, Will and Rowan, pick up the pieces in their stead.

Wilds of Eldraine’s story will partially focus on the differing views these two twins have on ruling the land.

The Kenrith siblings travel to meet with the rebel leader, Imodaine. Imodaine, along with her band of soldiers, has been running a protection racket on Eldraine’s village folk. Upon their meeting, Imodaine brands Will a coward. Rowan struggles to remain calm as Will offers Imodaine a chance to duel for the throne of Eldraine.

Wizards/Chris Rahn

Imodaine quickly has Will on the back foot, and Rowan’s tumult of emotion – bottled up since the invasion – spills forth in a burst of lightning. The power is unlike anything Rowan has ever displayed before, splitting a nearby mountain. The soldiers – and Will – look at her in fear and awe, and Imodaine drops her weapon, fleeing the battlefield.

Imodaine – once an honorable knight – hurries through the forest and finds herself in a strange throneroom, summoned by a Fae lord.

WOE’s story will test the Kenrith twins

Will has abandoned the Kenriths’ castle and taken up refuge in Castle Vantress. Rowan notices the weight of her brothers’ responsibilities weighing on him. The siblings argue over their differing views on ruling the realm and how to combat the Wicked Slumber.

Rowan attempts to Planeswalk, intending to travel elsewhere for aid and knowledge to combat the slumber, but cannot. She realizes that she has been desparked.

Kellan makes his debut in MTG Wilds of Eldraine

In a small, isolated village, spared from the Phyrexian onslaught, the half-Fae boy Kellan returns home injured. His small-minded bullies blame his fae nature for the Wicked Slumber – a plague of sleep affecting many of the plane’s inhabitants. Initially deployed as a defense against the Phyrexians, the Slumber has remained in the invaders’ wake.

Anna Steinbauer

Kellan moves through the night, racing ahead of his mother. He sees a ghostly stone archway, inviting him into a High Faerie’s presence. Stepping through, he finds himself in a majestic otherworld.

Kellan relies on the wisdom of stories to keep him safe in the Fae’s court. Seeking answers, Kellan agrees to a bargain with the Fae lord, Talion. In return for answers to his parentage, Kellan will seek out and defeat three witches; Agatha the Hungry, Cruel Hylda, and the Beguilling Eriette. Doing so will supposedly break the curse that holds the realm in sway. But the Fae have their secrets and never tell the whole of what they mean.

Who are Will and Rowan in MTG Wilds of Eldraine?

The twins, Will and Rowan, were first introduced in Throne of Eldraine as the untrained heirs to the throne. They eventually made their way to Strixhaven, to learn more about their powers. After the Phyrexian invasion, they lost their sparks and aren’t Planeswalkers any longer.

Who is Kellan in MTG?

The newcomer, Kellan, has only just been introduced. His story has just begun and we know very little about him so far.

Preorder MTG Wilds of Eldraine

Wilds of Eldraine launches on September 8 and will be hitting prerelease on September 5. MTGA will see it launch at the same time as paper's prerelease events.

