MTG Wilds of Eldraine new mechanics explained: Roles, Bargain & more

Wilds of Eldraine’s release is just around the corner, and we’re going to preview all the exciting new mechanics premiering in the set.

One of the most exciting parts of any MTG set reveal is learning what new mechanics are being brought to the table. Wilds of Eldraine is no exception, and we’ve got all the details.

From simple options to grant extra flexibility, to more complex tools that can really define the set’s identity, we’ll show you all the upcoming mechanics featured in Wilds of Eldraine.

What is Bargain in MTG Wilds of Eldraine?

A new variant of Kicker that really embodies the flavor of striking a bargain with the Fae, or other magical beings of the Wilds. You can’t get something without giving something up in return, and Bargain exemplifies that through allow the player to sacrifice an artifact, enchantment, or token in order to boost a spell’s capabilities.

Enchantments are heavily prevalent in Wilds of Eldraine, so there will be plenty of fuel to feed the fire of Bargain. And given the enduring popularity of Artifacts – to say nothing of the recent ubiquity of Treasure tokens – it is likely that we’ll see Bargain as a returning mechanic in sets to come.

Bargain does most of its work in white/black, but will likely have a good showing in blue as well.

What is Celebration in MTG?

Celebration activates when two or more nonland permanents enter the battlefield (ETB) this turn. Celebration is set to buff its creatures with +1+1 counters and other bonuses.

Given that it revolves around multiple creatures entering each turn, it is unlikely that individual Celebration effects with be overly powerful. But with more Celebration cards continually entering play, this mechanic could quickly turn a host of weak creatures into a real fighting force.

Celebration is in red/white but will also work well for green decks running token generation. New Capenna’s Cabaretti faction was already the life of the party, and they’re likely to mesh well with Wilds of Eldraine’s Celebration.

MTG WOE Roles explained

Roles represent the recurring archetypes that appear in fairy tales, allowing your creatures to take on different specifications on the battlefield when needed. Roles are Aura Tokens that allow for varying buffs (or debuffs) when attached to creatures, such as ‘Enchanted creature gets +1/+1. When this Aura is put into a graveyard, each opponent loses 1 life.’

Roles are a great way of modifying creatures and enhancing your game plan with unexpected effects. They are particularly strong in green and white but will have applications across the color wheel.

Adventures are back in Wilds of Eldraine

While not necessarily brand-new, the Adventure mechanic returns to MTG once again! As arguably Eldraine’s most iconic signature mechanic, it was only a matter of time before Adventure reared its head on this return visit.

Adventures are highly versatile spells, as they are split cards that function as a creature or permanent and an instant/sorcery. When the Adventure instant or sorcery side of the card resolves, the card is exiled. The ‘main’ permanent part of the card can then be cast from exile.

With exciting new mechanics and returning fan favorites, Wilds of Eldraine is all set to bring storybook spectacle to Magic: The Gathering when it launches on September 8 .

