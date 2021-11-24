How MrBeast’s Squid Game held up to Netflix’s hit show

MrBeast has finally unleashed his rendition of Netflix’s hit show, Squid Game, after a month of teasing the $2 million project — and the YouTube star’s version is nothing short of jaw-dropping.

Over the past several weeks, YouTuber Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has been dropping small teasers for his highly-anticipated Squid Game reenactment.

The influencer is known for his intense, high-budget projects, and as one of YouTube’s most popular creators, this video was bound to happen in wake of the show’s worldwide acclaim.

On November 24, MrBeast finally uploaded his rendition of Netflix’s #1 show, Squid Game, which pits desperate debtors against each other in various children’s games for a massive cash prize.

MrBeast’s Squid Game rendition goes viral

While fans have seen MrBeast share in-progress pictures of his crew building out the sets for his Squid Game (or rather, MrBeast Game), his attention to detail in each set was mind-blowing when the full scale of the project was actually revealed.

The creator included several games from the show, including Red Light Green Light, Tug of War, Dalgona, and, of course, marbles.

However, MrBeast’s versions of the deadly show were decidedly less life-or-death; the YouTuber outfitted all 456 players with props that would explode with a ‘bang’ when they were eliminated, and would ‘play dead’ after losing a challenge.

MrBeast also had a different spin on certain games; rather than allowing the nighttime beatdown that happened in episode 3, he made players compete against each other in a game of ‘ddakji.’

The influencer also switched up the show’s final challenge, ‘Squid Game,’ instead opting for a high stakes game of musical chairs set to music from the series — and although they created a full-scale model of the Red Light Green Light robot, she didn’t have any motion detecting sensors or swivel her head around.

In keeping with the show, player 456 lasted right up until the final game — but it was player 079 who ended up bringing home the $456,000 cash prize.

This latest work from MrBeast shows that the content creator is pulling out all the stops to stay on top of the YouTube game, and it’s clear that his efforts aren’t going to waste.