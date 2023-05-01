Mortal Kombat 30th anniversary video briefly teases MK12

A video from NetherRealm celebrating Mortal Kombat’s 30th anniversary features a quick tease for the eagerly-anticipated MK12.

Mortal Kombat 12 was confirmed for a 2023 release earlier this year during a WB Discovery earnings call. Developer NetherRealm Studios, however, has yet to formally announce its plans in this regard.

That hasn’t stopped the rumors from piling up, though. One such piece of speculation began making the rounds over a week ago, with insiders claiming an MK12 reveal would go live in May. Others suggested the unveiling would premiere during an as-yet-unannounced PlayStation State of Play broadcast.

Whatever the case, it seems the first real tease for the next Mortal Kombat entry has landed via a celebratory 30th-anniversary video for the series.

Mortal Kombat anniversary clip features the first MK12 tease

Though the iconic fighting game brand turned 30 last year, the crew at NetherRealm Studios is still finding ways to celebrate the milestone anniversary year.

The latest of such celebrations includes a two-minute video wherein a number of developers thank fans for their ongoing support. Notably, series co-creator Ed Boon appears at the end, providing a segue into a short teaser for the next major installment.

The MK12 tease begins around the 1:55 mark in the video above. What appears to be sand is seen trickling out of an hourglass, before a lone grain of sand briefly takes center stage.

The enlarged piece of sand explodes into a million pieces, blistering into colorful shockwaves before the clip cuts to black. Of course, fans can interpret the video’s meaning in several different ways.

In terms of possible story beats for MK12, the hourglass imagery could represent a Kronika hint. The powerful Titaness first appeared in Mortal Kombat 11, debuting as the Keeper of Time and the series’ overarching antagonist. Reason suggests she’ll play another major role in the next installment.