New Mortal Kombat 1 trailer stars Dave Bautista with hard-hitting action

Mortal Kombat 1 fans are being amped up even more by Dave Bautista. The Hollywood star has graced a new trailer for MK1 featuring adrenaline-pumping action.

The big fight feel is nearly upon us. NetherRealm’s soft reboot – Mortal Kombat 1 – is imminent and even more gallons of blood are expected to be spilled in the franchise. The devs have done a great job of keeping fans invested through countless reveal trailers of new characters.

However, the newest trailer carries a very different vibe. Enlisting the help of movie and wrestling royalty, Dave Bautista has stepped in to stamp his authority. The famous face behind Drax the Destroyer empowers a city and makes sure that everyone knows what Mortal Kombat is all about.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

New Mortal Kombat 1 trailer features Dave Bautista

Bautista has become a household name since retiring from the WWE. Seen in films such as Guardians of the Galaxy, James Bond’s Spectre, and many more, the intimidating leading man is the perfect fit for the MK universe.

The trailer on the game’s official Twitter page starts innocuously enough with big Dave pushing a book cart along. It’s not long before he starts to spread the message of Mortal Kombat through a loud and passionate speech.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The power of Mortal Kombat 1 clearly resonates within Bautista too as he manages to forge the game’s logo onto a window using otherworldly magic.

Article continues after ad

Our trailer wraps up with our star rallying the city and asking if they’re “ready for a new era,” signifying that MK1 is indeed a reboot. A primal scream of the series’ name is then followed by a few snippets of brutal gameplay.

It’s not long now until Mortal Kombat 1’s September 19, 2023 release date. Check out everything we know about the new Invasion Mode, as well as the devs discussing the idea of removing gore from the game.