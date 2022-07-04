Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Twisted Stiffbone location: How to get & uses

Twisted Stiffbone is an item that can be obtained in the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion. If you’re struggling to find Twisted Stiffbone locations, then our guide has you covered.
Twisted Stiffbone locations in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak can be rather tricky to find, especially if you don’t know which locale to check. Hunters will need to secure a number of Twisted Stiffbones if they want to gain access to the game’s powerful weapons and armor.
While locating this Master Rank material doesn’t take long, our handy guide will save you a lot of frustrations. This is especially true given that Sunbreak is home to a large variety of monster materials and unique environments, which all have their very own farmable items.
However, if you follow our Twisted Stiffbone location guide, you’ll be able to harvest plenty in no time. So, whether you’re looking to unlock the best Sunbreak weapons and armor, then our handy guide will reveal exactly where you can find them.
How to get Twisted Stiffbone in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
Twisted Stiffbone can be obtained from Bonepiles in the Shrine Ruins (Master Rank). This means Hunters won’t need to take down any monsters to obtain this item, which makes it fairly easy to harvest.
In order to maximize the amount of Twisted Stiffbones you obtain, we recommended equipping the Geologist skill to your armor. This will increase the number of times you can use a gathering point.
This will give you the best chances of securing a bounty of Twisted Stiffbnes in a significantly shorter amount of time.
Twisted Stiffbone location in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
All the Twisted Stiffbone locations can be found by using the Shrine Ruins map above. We suggest starting at the first base camp and heading over to area one, before clambering up the cliff in area seven.
From here, simply use your Palamute and Wirebugs to run and jump over to the next areas. A single run should only take a few minutes, and you’ll have plenty of Twisted Stiffbones to forge equipment with.
Simply rinse and repeat this method above whenever you need more. Lastly, consider adding all the weapons and armor pieces you wish to make to your wishlist, as this will make it easier to keep track of how many bones you actually require.
Twisted Stiffbone uses in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
Twisted Stiffbone is used in a number of weapons and armor sets in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Here are all the ones we’ve found so far:
|Weapons/Armor
|Materials Required
|Snapper Blade+
|
|Kulu Slicer+
|
|Grand Barong+
|
|Kulu’s Lasher
|
|Gale Lance +
|
|Bone Vambraces X
|
|Behemoth Gunlance+
|
|Kulu Crusher+
|
|Kulu Grosso+
|
|Conqueress II
|
|Bonesilt Veil+
|
|Kulu Pike+
|
|Wyvern Chaser+
|
|Kulu Piercer +
|
|Hunter Greaves X
|
|Bone Greaves X
|
|Bone Helm X
|
|Bone Mail X
|
|Bone Coil X
|
|Bullfango Mask X
|
So, there you have it, that’s where you can get Twisted Stiffbone and all of its uses in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Make sure you check out our Monster Hunter page for all the latest news and guides.
