Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Twisted Stiffbone location: How to get & uses

. 1 day ago
Monster Hunter Rise
Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Malzeno fight
Capcom

Twisted Stiffbone is an item that can be obtained in the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion. If you’re struggling to find Twisted Stiffbone locations, then our guide has you covered.

Twisted Stiffbone locations in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak can be rather tricky to find, especially if you don’t know which locale to check. Hunters will need to secure a number of Twisted Stiffbones if they want to gain access to the game’s powerful weapons and armor. 

While locating this Master Rank material doesn’t take long, our handy guide will save you a lot of frustrations. This is especially true given that Sunbreak is home to a large variety of monster materials and unique environments, which all have their very own farmable items. 

However, if you follow our Twisted Stiffbone location guide, you’ll be able to harvest plenty in no time. So, whether you’re looking to unlock the best Sunbreak weapons and armor, then our handy guide will reveal exactly where you can find them. 

How to get Twisted Stiffbone in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Shrine Ruins Expedition
Capcom
Twisted Stiffbones are located in the Shrine Ruins.

Twisted Stiffbone can be obtained from Bonepiles in the Shrine Ruins (Master Rank). This means Hunters won’t need to take down any monsters to obtain this item, which makes it fairly easy to harvest. 

In order to maximize the amount of Twisted Stiffbones you obtain, we recommended equipping the Geologist skill to your armor. This will increase the number of times you can use a gathering point.

This will give you the best chances of securing a bounty of Twisted Stiffbnes in a significantly shorter amount of time.

Twisted Stiffbone location in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Shrine Ruins map Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
Capcom
Twisted Stiffbones are fairly easy to find.

All the Twisted Stiffbone locations can be found by using the Shrine Ruins map above. We suggest starting at the first base camp and heading over to area one, before clambering up the cliff in area seven. 

From here, simply use your Palamute and Wirebugs to run and jump over to the next areas. A single run should only take a few minutes, and you’ll have plenty of Twisted Stiffbones to forge equipment with.

Simply rinse and repeat this method above whenever you need more. Lastly, consider adding all the weapons and armor pieces you wish to make to your wishlist, as this will make it easier to keep track of how many bones you actually require. 

Twisted Stiffbone uses in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak weapon preview screen
Capcom
Hunters will need Twisted Stiffbones to make various weapons and armors.

Twisted Stiffbone is used in a number of weapons and armor sets in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Here are all the ones we’ve found so far:

Weapons/Armor Materials Required
Snapper Blade+
  • Great Izuchi Grindtail x3
  • Heavy Izuchi Pelt x3
  • Twisted Stiffbone x3
Kulu Slicer+ 
  • Kulu-Ya-Ku Shard x4
  • Kulu-Ya-Ku Thickhide x2
  • Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x1
  • Twisted Stiffbone x1
Grand Barong+
  • Twisted Stiffbone x3
  • Dragonbone Artifact x1
  • Massive Monster Bone x3
Kulu’s Lasher
  • Kulu-Ya-Ku Shard x4
  • Kulu-Ya-Ku Thickhide x2
  • Colossal Drill Beak x1
  • Twisted Stiffbone x1
Gale Lance +
  • Great Izuchi Grindtail x1
  • Great Izuchi Thickhide x3
  • Great Izuchi Thickfur x3
  • Twisted Stiffbone x1
Bone Vambraces X
  • Twisted Stiffbone x1
  • Prized Pelt x1
  • Tough Claw x1
Behemoth Gunlance+ 
  • Twisted Stiffbone x4
  • Massive Monster Bone x4
  • Large Herbivore Bone x3
  • Dragonbone Artifact x1
Kulu Crusher+
  • Colossal Drill Beak x1
  • Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x3
  • Kulu-Ya-Ku Thickhide x5
  • Twisted Stiffbone x1
Kulu Grosso+
  • Kulu-Ya-Ku Thickhide x3
  • Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x1
  • Colossal Drill Beak x1 Twisted Stiffbone x1
Conqueress II
  • Frocium x2
  • Twisted Stifffbone x2
  • Eltalite Ore x3
Bonesilt Veil+
  • Twisted Stiffbone x5
  • Monster Toughbone x5
  • Massive Bone x3
  • Dragonbone Artifact x1
Kulu Pike+
  • Kulu-Ya-Ku Shard x4
  • Kulu-Ya-Ku Thickhide x2
  • Colossal Drill Beak x2
  • Twisted Stiffbone x1
Wyvern Chaser+ 
  • Twisted Stiffbone x6
  • Massive Bone x3
  • Crushing Fang x4
  • Dragonbone Artifact x1
Kulu Piercer +
  • Kulu-Ya-Ku Thickhide x4
  • Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x3
  • Colossal Drill Beak x1
  • Twisted Stiffbone x1
Hunter Greaves X
  • Prized Pelt x1
  • Twisted Stiffbone x2
Bone Greaves X
  • Twisted Stiffbone x2
  • Massive Monster Bone x2
  • Crushing Fang x1
Bone Helm X
  • Twisted Stiffbone x2
  • Massive Monster Bone x2
  • Tough Claw x1
Bone Mail X
  • Twisted Stiffbone x2
  • Bullfango Thickfur x2
  • Crushing Fang x1
Bone Coil X
  • Twisted Stiffbone x2
  • Heavy Izuchi Pelt x2
  • Crushing Fang x1
Bullfango Mask X
  • Bullfango Head x2
  • Bullfango Thickfur x4
  • Arzuros Fur x2
  • Twisted Stiffbone x2

So, there you have it, that’s where you can get Twisted Stiffbone and all of its uses in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Make sure you check out our Monster Hunter page for all the latest news and guides.

Loading ...