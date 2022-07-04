Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Twisted Stiffbone location: How to get & uses

James Busby . 1 day ago

Twisted Stiffbone is an item that can be obtained in the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion. If you’re struggling to find Twisted Stiffbone locations, then our guide has you covered.

Twisted Stiffbone locations in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak can be rather tricky to find, especially if you don’t know which locale to check. Hunters will need to secure a number of Twisted Stiffbones if they want to gain access to the game’s powerful weapons and armor.

While locating this Master Rank material doesn’t take long, our handy guide will save you a lot of frustrations. This is especially true given that Sunbreak is home to a large variety of monster materials and unique environments, which all have their very own farmable items.

However, if you follow our Twisted Stiffbone location guide, you’ll be able to harvest plenty in no time. So, whether you’re looking to unlock the best Sunbreak weapons and armor, then our handy guide will reveal exactly where you can find them.

How to get Twisted Stiffbone in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Capcom Twisted Stiffbones are located in the Shrine Ruins.

Twisted Stiffbone can be obtained from Bonepiles in the Shrine Ruins (Master Rank). This means Hunters won’t need to take down any monsters to obtain this item, which makes it fairly easy to harvest.

In order to maximize the amount of Twisted Stiffbones you obtain, we recommended equipping the Geologist skill to your armor. This will increase the number of times you can use a gathering point.

This will give you the best chances of securing a bounty of Twisted Stiffbnes in a significantly shorter amount of time.

Twisted Stiffbone location in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Capcom Twisted Stiffbones are fairly easy to find.

All the Twisted Stiffbone locations can be found by using the Shrine Ruins map above. We suggest starting at the first base camp and heading over to area one, before clambering up the cliff in area seven.

From here, simply use your Palamute and Wirebugs to run and jump over to the next areas. A single run should only take a few minutes, and you’ll have plenty of Twisted Stiffbones to forge equipment with.

Simply rinse and repeat this method above whenever you need more. Lastly, consider adding all the weapons and armor pieces you wish to make to your wishlist, as this will make it easier to keep track of how many bones you actually require.

Twisted Stiffbone uses in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Capcom Hunters will need Twisted Stiffbones to make various weapons and armors.

Twisted Stiffbone is used in a number of weapons and armor sets in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Here are all the ones we’ve found so far:

Weapons/Armor Materials Required Snapper Blade+ Great Izuchi Grindtail x3

Heavy Izuchi Pelt x3

Twisted Stiffbone x3 Kulu Slicer+ Kulu-Ya-Ku Shard x4

Kulu-Ya-Ku Thickhide x2

Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x1

Twisted Stiffbone x1 Grand Barong+ Twisted Stiffbone x3

Dragonbone Artifact x1

Massive Monster Bone x3 Kulu’s Lasher Kulu-Ya-Ku Shard x4

Kulu-Ya-Ku Thickhide x2

Colossal Drill Beak x1

Twisted Stiffbone x1 Gale Lance + Great Izuchi Grindtail x1

Great Izuchi Thickhide x3

Great Izuchi Thickfur x3

Twisted Stiffbone x1 Bone Vambraces X Twisted Stiffbone x1

Prized Pelt x1

Tough Claw x1 Behemoth Gunlance+ Twisted Stiffbone x4

Massive Monster Bone x4

Large Herbivore Bone x3

Dragonbone Artifact x1 Kulu Crusher+ Colossal Drill Beak x1

Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x3

Kulu-Ya-Ku Thickhide x5

Twisted Stiffbone x1 Kulu Grosso+ Kulu-Ya-Ku Thickhide x3

Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x1

Colossal Drill Beak x1 Twisted Stiffbone x1 Conqueress II Frocium x2

Twisted Stifffbone x2

Eltalite Ore x3

Bonesilt Veil+ Twisted Stiffbone x5

Monster Toughbone x5

Massive Bone x3

Dragonbone Artifact x1 Kulu Pike+ Kulu-Ya-Ku Shard x4

Kulu-Ya-Ku Thickhide x2

Colossal Drill Beak x2

Twisted Stiffbone x1 Wyvern Chaser+ Twisted Stiffbone x6

Massive Bone x3

Crushing Fang x4

Dragonbone Artifact x1 Kulu Piercer + Kulu-Ya-Ku Thickhide x4

Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x3

Colossal Drill Beak x1

Twisted Stiffbone x1 Hunter Greaves X Prized Pelt x1

Twisted Stiffbone x2 Bone Greaves X Twisted Stiffbone x2

Massive Monster Bone x2

Crushing Fang x1 Bone Helm X Twisted Stiffbone x2

Massive Monster Bone x2

Tough Claw x1 Bone Mail X Twisted Stiffbone x2

Bullfango Thickfur x2

Crushing Fang x1 Bone Coil X Twisted Stiffbone x2

Heavy Izuchi Pelt x2

Crushing Fang x1 Bullfango Mask X Bullfango Head x2

Bullfango Thickfur x4

Arzuros Fur x2

Twisted Stiffbone x2

So, there you have it, that’s where you can get Twisted Stiffbone and all of its uses in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Make sure you check out our Monster Hunter page for all the latest news and guides.

