Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Title Update 3 patch notes – Monster fixes, Follower changes & story

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Title Update 3 patch notes are finally live, so here’s everything we know about the latest bug fixes and adjustments coming to the game.

The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Title Update 3 patch is here, which means Hunters can look through all the latest content additions. While many Hunters will be gearing up to take down Chaotic Gore Magala, Risen Teostra, and Risen Kushala Daora – the latest patch aims to rid the game of bugs.

This time players can expect a number of fixes for various weapons, monsters, and Follower updates. If that wasn’t enough, the game’s Title Update 3 patch also comes packed with a variety of new weapons, armor, layered equipment, and skills.

So, here’s everything in the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Title Update 3 patch notes.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Title Update 3 release date

Capcom The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Title Update 3 adds plenty of new content.

The Ver.13.0.0 update for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will go live on November 24, and will be available for both Nintendo Switch and PC players.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Title Update 3 size

Capcom confirmed with the official patch notes for the game that Nintendo Switch players would need about 0.7 GB of free space to install the update, while PC players will need around 1.5 GB.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Title Update 3 changes

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Title Update 3 adds a wave of new content, including the long-awaited additions of Chaotic Gore Magala, Risen Teostra, and Risen Kushala Daora. There are also a number of new weapons, armor, layered equipment, and skills that have been added.

You can see the latest changes coming to Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak in the Title Update 3 patch notes below:

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Title Update 2 patch notes

Capcom Patch Ver.13.0.0 adds plenty of fixes to Sunbreak alongside new monsters.

Main Additions / Changes

New Story Elements

A new monster has been added and will appear in Gathering Hub quests.

New afflicted monsters and new Risen elder dragons have been added to the game.

New quests have been added.

The cap for Anomaly Research Level has been raised.

The level cap for Anomaly Investigations has been raised.

A level adjustment feature has been added for Anomaly Investigations.

A wider variety of monsters now appear on Anomaly Investigations.

New weapons, armor, layered equipment, and skills have been added.

The level cap for armor upgrades has been raised.

Qurious Weapon Crafting now includes an option for upgrading gunlance shelling levels.

New skills have been added to the pool of potential skills available during Qurious Armor Crafting.

Two armor augment types have been added to Qurious Armor Crafting.

A new melding type has been added to Melding Pot: Melding—Aurora.

New prizes have been added to the Market’s lottery.

New trinkets and hanging scrolls have been added.

New System Elements

Followers can now accompany you on more types of quests.

New options have been added for Followers that allow you to customize their Wyvern Riding and item use behavior. These can be accessed under Options → Game Settings.

New Guild Card titles have been added.

A new Badge of Heroes has been added.

Bug fixes and balance adjustments

Player

Great Sword: Fixed an issue where using a True Charged Slash (chained from a Strongarm Stance successfully) to explode a Large Barrel Bomb would result in more explosion damage than intended.

Sword & Shield: Applying Destroyer Oil now also restores some sharpness (in addition to its current effect).

Sword & Shield: Fixed an issue with the timing of chaining a Rising Slash into a Roundslash, where using the button assigned for a Roundslash would mistakenly chain into a Lateral Slash or Shield Attack instead.

Dual Blades — Spiral Slash: Attack power slightly increased; elemental scaling slightly increased.

Dual Blades: Fixed an issue where the hellfire from Hellfireblight would stay on the player instead of transferring to the ground after using Spiral Slash too close to the targeted monster.

Dual Blades: Fixed an issue where the correct voice lines would not play when using Spiral Slash.

Dual Blades, Hammer: Fixed an issue where the skill Intrepid Heart would not properly activate if you were hit right after the Dual Blades’ Shrouded Vault move animation finishes, or if you were hit right as the Hammer’s Water Strike animation begins.

Hammer — Dash Breaker: Attack power has been slightly increased. Also, performing a charge right before Dash Breaker ends will start you at max charge instead of continuing from your previous charge level.

Hammer — Silkbind Spinning Bludgeon: Attack power increased; elemental scaling slightly increased.

Hunting Horn: The Sharpness Extension melody effect now also restores some sharpness upon activation.

Gunlance — Ground Splitter: Effect duration increased; Wirebug Gauge recovery speed increased.

Gunlance — Hail Cutter: Wirebug Gauge cost changed to 1; Wirebug Gauge recovery speed changed to Medium.

Gunlance — Ground Splitter: Fixed an inconsistency between the player animation and the duration of the blowback negation and damage reduction effects that would occur after successfully hitting a monster with Ground Splitter.

Gunlance: Fixed an issue where the forward movement of Bullet Barrage would cause Large Barrel Bombs and Mega Barrel Bombs to explode at unintended times.

Gunlance: Fixed an issue with the timing of chaining a Lunging Upthrust into a Quick Reload and finally an Overhead Smash, where using the button assigned for an Overhead Smash would mistakenly chain into a Shelling instead.

Insect Glaive — Awakened Kinsect Attack: Adjusted the attack power values for each number of extract colors consumed.

Heavy Bowgun: Fixed an issue where the skill Intrepid Heart would unintentionally activate after a counter is successfully triggered when taking a hit during the crouching portions of Counter Charger or Counter Shot.

Buddies

Some Palamute Gear have had their values adjusted. The cooldown time for each tool has also been slightly increased.

Dual-Bladed Chain: Elemental scaling increased; Attack power increased

Guarding Parasol: Stun value slightly increased; Exhaust value slightly increased

Steel Fang, Stoutcore Fang: Attack power increased

Large Shuriken: Elemental scaling slightly increased; Status effect scaling slightly decreased

Palamute Silkbinder: Elemental scaling increased; Attack power slightly increased; Status effect scaling slightly decreased

Fixed an issue where, after you enter combat with a monster under certain conditions, Palamutes would sometimes stay put in a different area and not follow the player.

Fixed an issue where Palamutes may somtimes repeat a starting and stopping movement when the player moves around in an unsheathed state during combat.

Fixed an issue where some items that should be able to be gathered would display an X icon and could not be gathered to the Palamute Pouch.

Fixed an issue where successfully hitting Apex Rathian with the Kittenator could flinch the monster, but would not topple it.

Alleviated an issue where Palamutes would sometimes go after a monster in a neighboring area if there is no targetable monster within the same area as the Palamute.

Fixed an issue where the Palamute fur pattern option “06” would display different areas in the color change preview than those that are actually changed via the options.

Followers

Followers’ attack power with the following weapon types has been increased: Great Sword; Long Sword; Sword & Shield; Dual Blades; Lance; Gunlance; Switch Axe; Charge Blade; Insect Glaive; Light Bowgun; Heavy Bowgun; Bow.

Fixed an issue where the item effects from some items that Followers could use were not being applied correctly.

Fixed an issue where the Follower gestures Acrobat 1 and Acrobat 2 would not work properly at times.

Fixed an issue where, if your first Follower has fallen in battle, your second Follower would not initiate Wyvern Riding on a monster that is in a mountable state.

Fixed an issue where Utsushi would repeatedly perform a Switch Skill Swap when using dual blades.

Fixed an issue where Utsushi would sometimes fail to execute a Swap Evade after performing a Switch Skill Swap when using a heavy bowgun.

Fixed an issue where Galleus would fail to perform Strongarm Stance combos when using the great sword.

Fixed an issue where Fugen would use Spirit Helm Breaker when his Spirit Gauge is too low (when using a long sword).

Fixed an issue where the hit effects for the long sword move Silkbind Sakura Slash could be affected by the player’s options when used by Fiorayne, Rondine, or Utsushi.

Fixed an issue where certain bow combos performed by Luchika, Hinoa, and Utsushi would be canceled partway through.

Fixed an issue where Arlow, Fugen, and Utsushi would stop moving depending on their distance to a monster when using a hammer.

Fixed an issue where checking the Follower selection screen right after checking Follower Info would cause the exclamation point (!) not to display for newly added Followers.

Monsters

Fixed an issue where situational voice lines would not play correctly after an exhausted monster has used a big attack.

Fixed an issue where Astalos’s left wingtalon sweep attack would unintentionally cause multiple hits.

Fixed an issue where the location of Shock Traps would appear differently in game to the quest host than to the quest guests, and a monster might trigger the trap in a location that appears incorrect.

Fixed an issue where the remaining burn effects after a Rathian (including Apex and Gold Rathian) or Rathalos’s (including Apex and Silver Rathalos) breath attack would not display properly on slopes.

Fixed an occasional issue where Espinas or Flaming Espinas would immediately attack right after waking up.

Fixed an issue where an Espinas or Flaming Espinas’s prey would keep moving even when the game is paused.

Fixed an issue where Flaming Espinas would not appear on Anomaly Investigations.

Fixed an occasional issue where a visual effect would remain on the arms of Rajang when the player destroys its tail just as it goes into rage mode.

Fixed an issue preventing heavy bowgun users from deflecting Teostra’s pounce attack with a Counter Shot.

Fixed an occasional issue where Teostra’s “Nova” attack would activate in an incorrect position.

Fixed an occasional issue where Scorned Magnamalo would not instigate turf wars, but would just keep using regular attacks.

Fixed an issue where Lucent Nargacuga’s poison spike rain would become stronger after its tail was severed.

Fixed an occasional issue where Violet Mizutsune’s bubbles would remain on screen without disappearing.

The brightness has been reduced for the hit effects when Violet Mizutsune is enveloped in flame.

Fixed an issue where some of Violet Mizutsune’s bubbles had different attack settings than intended.

Fixed an occasional issue where Risen Chameleos would not leave its invisible state.

Fixed an issue preventing the turf war animation between Lunagaron and Garangolm from playing correctly when it occurs in certain parts of the Citadel locale.

Locales and Environment

Fixed an issue where the player would be sent back to the base camp after a fadeout when trying to move to the combat area in the Yawning Abyss or the Forlorn Arena.

Fixed an issue where other players would be forcibly kicked from a session when harvesting afflicted materials at the small isolated island in the Jungle.

Base and Facilities

New augmentations have been added to the Smithy, so the specs for randomization have been adjusted accordingly (including for existing augmentations).

Added a feature when augmenting armor at the Smithy to convert surplus points into items.

When performing multiple Melding—Rebirths or Melding—Reincarnations in succession at the Market’s melding pot, the cursor position will now default to the next Talisman after the one you last selected.

Fixed an issue where the Toadversary at the Training Area would have different stats depending on which quest the player has currently accepted.

Fixed an issue where it would take a long time for anything to be displayed when using the equipment box if you have a large number of Talismans.

Fixed an issue where the sort order would be incorrect when opening the equipment box via “Set Decorations” and searching for equipment that only has a Rampage Decoration slot.

Fixed an issue where a Kinsect saved to a loadout would be displayed in a preview when selecting “Layered Equipment Loadouts” from your Equipment Sets and moving to the list of loadouts.

Fixed an issue where different messages would be displayed depending on which screen the player is on when trying to select a layered equipment loadout containing a different weapon type.

When searching for Anomaly Investigations to join on the Quest Board, you can now choose whether to save the search criteria or not.

When searching for Anomaly Investigations to join on the Quest Board, the minimum level will now no longer be reset with specific timing.

Fixed an issue where some categories would not be reset when searching for Anomaly Investigations with specific criteria on the Quest Board and then returning to the “Responding to Join Requests” screen without saving.

Added Fire Herbs, Flowferns, Thunderbugs, Snow Herbs, and Dragonfell Berries to the lineup of Trade Goods at the Argosy.

Increased the number of Fire Herbs, Flowferns, Thunderbugs, Snow Herbs, and Dragonfell Berries that your Buddies will bring back when using “Order Items” at the Argosy.

Added more types of rare materials, armor spheres, jewels, and melding solutions that can be exchanged at the Anomaly Research Lab.

Adjusted some of the unlock conditions for items that can be exchanged at the Anomaly Research Lab.

Fixed the design of the lamps at the canteen to match those of Kamura Village.

So, there you have it, that’s all the major content in the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Title Update 3 patch. You can find the full patch notes on the official Capcom website.

