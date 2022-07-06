Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Prized Mushroom location: How to get & uses

James Busby . 8 hours ago

Prized Mushroom is an Account Item that can net Hunters lots of Kamura Points in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. If you’re struggling to find Prized Mushroom locations, then our guide has you covered.

Hunters will need to secure a lot of Kamura Points in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, especially if they wish to trade for valuable items. Fortunately, Prized Mushrooms are one of the best items that yield a lot of points upon collection.

While farming Prized Mushrooms doesn’t require any monster-slaying, knowing which locale and area drops this specific material can be tricky. This is especially true given how many environments and overworld materials there are in the game.

However, if you follow our Prized Mushroom location guide, you’ll be able to harvest this valuable resource in no time. So, whether you’re looking to increase your Kamura Points or simply wish to get access to more valuable items at the Argosy, then our Prized Mushroom guide will reveal exactly where you can find it and its uses.

Contents

How to get Prized Mushrooms in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Capcom Prized Mushrooms are found in the Jungle.

Prized Mushrooms can be obtained from Mushroom Colonies in the Jungle (Master Rank). This locale was added in the Sunbreak expansion, so you’ll only be able to farm this item if you have the DLC.

We recommend going on an Expedition in the Jungle as this will enable you to farm Prized Mushrooms without having to worry about carting or a time limit.

Prized Mushroom location in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Capcom Prized Mushroom locations are easy to spot.

Prized Mushrooms can be found in areas 7, 8, and 9 of the Jungle. Simply accept an Expedition and head to base camp 8 and pick up all the red mushrooms you see. Be sure to use your Wirebug and Palamute to make your farming as quick as possible.

Prized Mushroom uses in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Prized Mushrooms are Account Items that reward Hunters with points that can be used to trade for various items and services. Kamura Points are mainly utilized in trading/farming items at the Argosy, melding talismans, and sending out your Meowcenaries.

All of these services cost Kamura Points to use, which means you’ll need to acquire a fair amount if you wish to keep using them. We recommend picking up any Prized Mushrooms you see in the Jungle, as they will reward you with 254 points per mushroom.

So, there you have it, where you can get Prized Mushrooms and their uses in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Make sure you check out our Monster Hunter page for all the latest news and guides.

