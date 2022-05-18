Midnight Society takes cheeky swipe at 100 Thieves for new game project

Dr Disrespect’s Midnight Society studio has welcomed 100 Thieves into the world of video game development with a cheeky introduction.

100 Thieves stepped into the world of game development on May 18, as CEO Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag and 100T President John Robinson sat down in front of a camera to announce the move. Their upcoming game has been codenamed ‘Project X,’ for now.

“This is something we’ve been talking about working on for two years,” Nade said. “Okay, so let’s not beat around the bush – here at 100 Thieves, over the next few years we’re going to be making our own video game. We’re making a game!

“Literally the reason I’m sitting here today is because of video games,” he continued, referencing his success as a Call of Duty pro player.

Dr Disrespect’s studio responds to 100 Thieves video game news

The news quickly circulated around the world via social media, with the original announcement racking up thousands of interactions.

One of these responses, interestingly, came from Dr Disrespect’s game studio – which announced it’s working on a AAA vertical battle royale title back in January.

Midnight Society tweeted: “New competition has entered the arena… always nice to have someone to be better than.”

New competition has entered the arena… always nice to have someone to be better than. — Midnight Society (@12am) May 18, 2022

If that’s not something Doc would say, we don’t know what is.

The Two-time video game champion has already spilled a number of details about how NFTs will be integrated into the game, and thousands of Founder’s Pass members have since been selected.

Just like Midnight Society’s game, which has been codenamed Project Moon, 100 Thieves have not yet put a release date on their video game.

While it will be interesting to see how 100 Thieves uses its roster of high-profile streamers to promote their game, from Valkyrae to CouRage, it appears Doc’s studio isn’t scared off by that firepower.

For more information on 100 Thieves’ new game, click here, and for Midnight Society’s upcoming project, here.