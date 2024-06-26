Dr Disrespect Midnight Society game NFT prices nosedive after dismissal

Midnight Society’s Founders Pass NFT has dropped over $300 in price after the studio cut ties with Dr Disrespect, with some now selling for as low as $45.

On June 24, Midnight Society – the studio that Dr Disrespect, real name Guy Beahm, had helped found to launch the game DEADROP – cut ties with the streamer after it was alleged that he’d been inappropriately messaging minors before his infamous ban on Twitch in 2020.

Beahm admitted to the allegations on June 25, but claimed there was “no wrongdoing” and that the messages were merely “casual, mutual conversations.” He also addressed his exit from Midnight Society, calling it a “painful decision” to have to step down, but he didn’t want to “jeopardize the culture” at the studio.

A number of players have already abandoned the studio’s DEADROP title, calling it “dead” in the wake of Doc’s exit.

On top of that, the Midnight Society Founders Pass NFT has also nosedived in price, dropping around $300. The last sale, according to OpenSea, came at 0.0133 ETH, which equates to $44.85 or £35.42.

Prior to that, there had been sales right around the $400 mark, with one piece even selling for $1,178. Plenty of passes have been listed for sale in the fallout, however, some unsold ones are sitting above the $100 mark as players look to recoup some of their investment.

Dexerto/OpenSea The price of the Founders Pass NFTs has dropped dramatically.

The passes not only allowed players to get into the ‘snapshot’ versions of DEADROP builds, but also gave them one-of-a-kind ‘Variant’ characters, profile photos, as well as voting rights on game features.

There had also been meet-and-greet events with the studio, which Beahm attended in his Dr Disrespect attire, allowing pass owners to play against him on recent dev builds of the game.

Beahm has stated that he’ll be back streaming after an extended vacation, but he’ll have no further involvement with DEADROP.