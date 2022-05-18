100 Thieves developing video game with pros & streamers

100 Thieves announced the development of its own video game, ‘Project X,’ that will be a collaborative effort with pros and streamers.

CEO Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag and 100T President John Robinson revealed the org’s next big initiative that will add another branch to its already-ambitious business verticals: game designer.

Details of the project are slim but the 100T execs are planning to shakeup how game development looks by actively incorporating input from streamers, pros, and community members .

“It was always such a struggle where I’d be playing some of my favorite games and I’d be waiting for the sequel and these studios just sit in the dark for three years,” Nadeshot said. “There’s just no process where you feel connected to the development of that video game.”

Though Project X is still very early in development, Nadeshot and Robinson ran through a gamut of shooting titles like Halo 2/3, Gears of War, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare as inspiration to make their own game.

It’s unclear if 100T will embark on an FPS title, but there’s almost certainly going to be a strong community element that will invite input from Valkyrae, CouRage, NiceWigg, BrookeAB, and the rest of the org’s army of content creators.

100 Thieves brought on Chief Product Officer Pete Hawley to lead the initiative while the org builds up its roster of game devs to build Project X.

This story is developing…