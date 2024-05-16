Marvel Rivals is giving away more friend codes thanks to extended event

Marvel Rivals is extending a particular event to get extra codes to prospective players who missed out. Here’s what you should know if you’ve been thinking about jumping into the game.

Before the Marvel Rivals Closed Alpha test launched, it was made known that the game was limited to “30,000 lucky players” who signed up. Players who made the cut were also given an extra code for a friend once they reach level 6.

Originally, this friend code event was only meant to last until 5 PM PDT on May 15. However, it has now been extended, giving players more time to grind their level and share their code with a friend.

Article continues after ad

As community manager James announced on the Marvel Rivals official Discord, the team has decided to extend the Friend Invitation Event to May 17 at 5 PM PDT due to popular demand.

The thing about getting a friend code in Marvel Rivals is that you’ll need to claim it in-game at precisely 5 PM PDT when the friend code for the day resets.

Article continues after ad

netease / marvel

And you’ll have to be quick, too. This is mainly due to the friend codes that can be redeemed by players in the game having a daily limit. They’re usually gone within around 20 minutes. So, if you missed out on claiming a friend code today, you’ll have to wait until it resets again.

Article continues after ad

That said, now that the friend code invitation event has been extended, there’s still time to grind levels in the game. Doing all the daily and weekly quests helps a lot, and you can also unlock various rewards from Galacta’s Quest tab.

However, only some of them will carry over, like the Moonlit Witch Scarlet Witch skin and Test Elite (Alpha) nameplate.

If you don’t have anyone who can share your friend code, you can snatch one by watching Marvel Rivals streams on Twitch. During this Closed Alpha period, some streamers are giving away keys—and if you’re lucky, you might get one from there as an alternative.

Article continues after ad