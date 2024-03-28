How to play Marvel Rivals early: Closed Alpha signup details

The Marvel Rivals Closed Alpha is fast approaching. Here’s how you can sign up right away for a chance at playing the game early in this initial testing period.

Confirmed on March 27 after a wave of leaks, Marvel Rivals is real and it’s just around the corner. A new 6v6 hero shooter in the same vein as Overwatch, Marvel’s most iconic heroes and villains are set to do battle with all manner of unique abilities and ultimate moves.

Set to launch as a free-to-play title, the game has been designed with long-term support in mind, as multiple post-launch seasons are already mapped out. The likes of new characters, maps, and cosmetics all shaking things up in the months and years to come.

Article continues after ad

But if you’re looking to get in on the ground floor, the earliest anyone can play is with the Marvel Rivals Closed Alpha. Here’s how you can sign up.

Article continues after ad

How to sign up for Marvel Rivals Closed Alpha

To sign up for the Marvel Rivals Closed Alpha, simply head to the official website and complete the sign up form.

You’ll be asked a few quick questions regarding your region and your experience with other similar PVP titles on the market, then your entry will be complete. However, simply filling out the form does not guarantee you access to the Closed Alpha.

As it’s just a limited test to kick things off, with future public tests sure to follow, Closed Alpha access isn’t guaranteed. You’ll be one of likely millions hoping to get lucky with an early invite.

Article continues after ad

Currently, it’s unclear if progression in the Closed Alpha test will carry through future tests and to the full release. So there’s no quite telling if you’re really missing out on much beyond some early hands-on experience with a preview build.

The Marvel Rivals Closed Alpha is set to get underway in May, though no specific date has been locked in just yet. We’ll be sure to update you right here as any further details emerge.