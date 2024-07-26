Marvel Rivals adds unlikely fan-favorite hero to Closed Beta

Marvel Rivals is set to add two more superheroes to its already massive massive 21-character roster the weekend of July 27 during the Closed Beta: Thor and Jeff.

NetEase and Marvel Games revealed on July 26 during the San Diego Comic-Con panel that they would add two new superheroes to the Marvel Rivals roster via a patch on July 27.

Currently, players may pick from a vast character pool of 21 characters, including the most recent additions, Venom and Adam Warlock, which fans are raving over.

Despite some criticism of the Twitch Drops, NetEase is working to increase the number of players in the beta. For those who can get access, they’ll be able to play two new characters that are popular among long-time Marvel fans.

The heroes are Jeff The Land Shark and Thor Odinson, members of the Strategist and Vanguard classes, respectively. Marvel released a 49-second teaser that featured Jeff singing to the tune of the Marvel Rivals theme and dancing on screen.

With the release of the teaser, excitement is at an all-time high among players with one such user saying, “Omg he’s such a lil cutie. Can’t wait to play him!” Another wrote, “Oh yeah we here for this! Don’t hold back on the characters”

A third user commented, “Jeff better be the most overpowered Strategist I swear.” However, several others demanded Deadpool to be added to the game, given the hype around the latest MCU film.

Thor’s and Jeff’s skills and kit are yet to be announced, but the patch should be available on July 27th. A three-minute cinematic trailer for Rivals was also published, including Dr. Doom and other characters, which will be added to the game in the future.