Marvel Rivals Beta will allow 5 times more players than in the Alpha

NetEase Games have announced that the upcoming Marvel Rivals Closed Beta will allow five times more players across several regions compared to the Alpha.

In the Dev Talk Vol. 05 published on June 20, 2024, Marvel Rivals devs offered players a sneak peek into what they can expect going forward, which included new information about the upcoming Closed Beta on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles in July 2024.

A key highlight from the official blog post was that the player base for the Closed Beta will be over “five times larger” than the Alpha test. The Beta will bring in new servers in North America, Europe, and Asia to facilitate smoother matchmaking battles.

The news quickly caught the eyes of fans who had been waiting to get access to the game. One such player said, “Oh my god thank you guys for giving an option to choose what region server to go to.” Another wrote, “Just banger after banger after banger. The dev team killing it with these communications.”

NetEase Games Marvel Rivals Closed Beta Test will bring Venom and Adam Warlock to the game.

However, players outside the above-mentioned server regions are “hoping to get in the closed beta,” while also requesting a dedicated server for their region. Furthermore, NetEase also announced that players can team up with friends globally with cross-region gameplay, bearing the server latency in mind.

The beta test will offer text support for nine languages including English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Japanese, Korean, and Traditional Chinese to cater to a wider audience.

The Dev Talk also mentions adding Venom, Adam Warlock, and Tokyo 2099: Spider-Islands as new characters and maps in Marvel Rivals.

To those wondering about crossplay, it will be locked on for casual mode but can be toggled on or off in ranked. Additionally, a “Console only” crossplay toggle will be available on PS5/Xbox Series platforms.

While there are a ton of new features and additions coming to Marvel Rivals in the Closed Beta test, check out info on how you can sign up for it and play the game when it’s available.

