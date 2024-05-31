How to play Marvel Rivals early: Closed Beta signup details

Eager to play Marvel Rivals early? Check out everything you need to know about how to get into Marvel Rivals Closed Beta.

During Marvel Rivals’ Closed Alpha, players who got access could try out 19 different characters from the roster to get a feel of their gameplay and check out their cosmetics. There were also several permanent rewards that would carry over with your account.

That said, not everyone was lucky enough to jump in. Initially, the Closed Alpha period only had a 30,000-player cap and limited friend keys. Besides that, it was only available for PC, leaving console players in the dark.

Article continues after ad

Well, the good news is the next Marvel Rivals Closed Beta has just been announced via a post on X. Here’s everything you need to know about Marvel Rivals’ Closed Alpha date and how you can get access.

Is there a way to get access to Marvel Rivals Closed Beta?

Marvel Rivals’ Closed Beta is scheduled to begin in late July for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. The exact date and how you can sign up have yet to be revealed, but we’ll keep you in the loop once more information is available.

Article continues after ad

However, assuming that you’ve managed to get into Closed Alpha and connected your Marvel Rivals account with Discord, chances are you may be able to secure a spot for “future tests”, as written in an announcement in the game’s official Discord.

Article continues after ad

Alongside the Closed Beta announcement, players can finally look at two new additional characters joining the roster: Adam Warlock and Venom.

An all-new Scarlet Spider-Man skin also appeared briefly in the game’s Closed Beta announcement trailer, adding more to the hero’s cosmetic options.

If you’re looking into jumping into the Closed Beta later on, make sure to familiarize yourself with all the characters and their abilities so you can avoid getting stomped.