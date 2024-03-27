Marvel Rivals: Gameplay, trailer, beta & more

Marvel Rivals is the newly revealed 6v6 shooter game and here’s everything you need to know including its platforms, price, trailers, and more.

Get ready to dive into an action-filled superhero game where you can play as some of the mightiest heroes and villains within the Marvel Universe. The game will be playable from a third-person point of view in a 6v6 format, pretty similar to how Overwatch used to be before the sequel took over.

The game showcases these iconic characters taking on imaginative battlegrounds and many might wonder on what platforms they’d be able to play the game on. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about Marvel Rivals.

At the time of writing, Marvel Rivals doesn’t have an official release date yet.

The devs on their Discord server said, “The game is currently in the throes of development, and as of now, the launch date remains undetermined.”

All Marvel Rivals platforms

At launch, Marvel Rivals will be available only on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

However, the devs have said that they are “actively exploring potential releases on other platforms.” This means it might come to PlayStation and Xbox consoles later down the line, and even on handheld devices like the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck.

How much does Marvel Rivals cost?

Marvel Rivals will be a completely free-to-play game.

However, it can be expected that it’ll have in-game microtransactions like a Battle Pass, premium cosmetics, and more like other free-to-play live service games like Overwatch 2 and Valorant.

All Marvel Rivals trailers

Here is the first trailer released on March 27, 2024, which gives us the first glimpse of how the gameplay looks and a probable roster of characters at launch.

Marvel Rivals gameplay details

At first glance, the gameplay looks very similar to the likes of Paladins and Overwatch 2. Two teams of 6 players each go head-to-head with the sole objective of emerging as the winners.

You can choose from a bunch of well-known Marvel characters like Black Panther, Spider-Man, Loki, Iron Man, Magneto, Rocket Raccoon, and a lot more. The graphics look a bit cartoonish and each of these characters has a definite set of abilities to choose from.