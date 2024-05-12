Gaming

Marvel Rivals Closed Alpha: All permanent rewards & how to get them

Michelle Cornelia
A screenshot featuring the Moonlit Witch Scarlet Witch skin in Marvel Rivals.netease / marvel

The Marvel Rivals Closed Alpha has some exclusive rewards that will no longer be available once the period ends. Here’s how to get all the permanent rewards in Marvel Rivals Closed Alpha.

Marvel Rivals’ Closed Alpha is finally here and will be available until May 20, 2024. While players can try out a bunch of characters from the roster to get a feel of their gameplay, it’s been confirmed that progress won’t be carried over to the game‘s launch.

That said, it’s worth knowing that the Closed Alpha has certain exclusive rewards that will carry over. And since they’re exclusive, there’ll be no way of getting them back once the test period is over.

While you can still earn them, check out all the permanent rewards in Marvel Rivals Closed Alpha and how to unlock them.

How to get all permanent rewards in Marvel Rivals Closed Alpha

In Marvel Rivals Closed Alpha, you’ll get access to Galacta’s Quest, essentially a mini pass that features various cosmetic rewards like skins, sprays, nameplates, and more. But out of all these items, below are the only ones you’ll get to keep and more:

netease / marvel
  • Test Elite (Alpha) Nameplate – unlocked by reaching level 7 via the Galacta’s Quest pass
  • Moonlit Witch Scarlet Witch skin – unlocked by reaching level 30 via the Galacta’s Quest pass
  • Dawn of Legends title – unlocked by reaching Top 32 during the Dawn of Legends 6v6 tournament

To unlock the rewards from Galacta’s Quest, you’ll need to complete Daily and Weekly missions in the game. Doing so will let you rack up Galacta’s Quest XP, which lets you get a bunch of rewards and, eventually, the Moonlit Witch Scarlet Witch skin.

If you’re looking to get your hands on these exclusive rewards but still don’t have access to the game, you can opt to watch the Marvel Rivals livestream or ask for an extra code from a friend, assuming they’ve reached level 6 in the game.

