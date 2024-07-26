Does Marvel Rivals beta progress carry over into full game?

Read on to find out if your Marvel Rivals beta rewards from the Closed Alpha and Beta tests as well as your account level will carry over to the full game.

The Marvel Rivals Closed Beta is finally live, bringing new characters to the roster as well as an exclusive reward for those who manage to reach a certain level.

Given the beta is only available for a limited time, it’s no surprise that players are already sinking in their time trying out the different hero abilities, game modes, and cosmetics while they can.

Article continues after ad

With that in mind, does the Marvel Rivals account progress carry over once the game launches? Or will everything be reset? Here’s what you should know.

Do Marvel Rivals beta rewards carry over?

netease / marvel The Venom Cyan Clash skin is a level 30 reward from the Galacta’s Quest in Marvel Rivals.

In Marvel Rivals, only some of the beta rewards will carry over once the game launches. These rewards have a special indicator for them in the game, which lets you know that they are permanent.

Article continues after ad

In the current Marvel Rivals Closed Beta, only the Cyan Clash Venom skin will stay with your account once you unlock it.

Article continues after ad

However, if you’ve played the previous Closed Alpha and did all the Galacta’s Quest missions as well, then your Moonlit Witch Scarlet Witch skin and Alpha nameplate will be included.

Other in-game cosmetic items or rewards you’ve unlocked in the beta outside of these will not carry over.

Will my Marvel Rivals level carry over?

No, your account level in the Marvel Rivals beta will not carry over to the full game. Once the game launches, you’ll start off with a fresh account and will have to grind all the way from the start again.

Article continues after ad

Luckily, it’s not that hard to farm XP as long as you use these tricks. With both the Marvel Rivals beta featuring Galacta’s Quest, it’s also safe to assume something similar will be available in the full launch, giving you the chance to rack up XP by completing various missions.