Marvel Rivals: All Galacta’s Quest missions & rewards

Marvel Rivals players only have a limited time to snatch up all the goodies they can. To help in that effort, here’s a guide to all the missions and rewards in Galacta’s Quest.

Marvel Rivals Closed Alpha test is in full swing and those lucky enough to take part have dived in head first. Despite some initial hiccups with the servers and cheaters already sneaking in, Alpha testers have had a lot of good things to say about the game.

It’s not just players combing through the content, however. Dataminers have already discovered future additions to the roster and MCU-themed skins for characters.

Article continues after ad

Those won’t see the light of day until the full release but there are some rewards players can already access during Marvel Rivals’ Closed Alpha Test. Most of these are unlocked by completing Galacta’s Quest and we’ve got a full list of the missions and rewards.

Article continues after ad

Netease/Marvel Galacta is Galactus’ estranged daughter and she’s got a job for you.

Galacta’s Quest levels & rewards

Galacta’s Quest is a special event for the Alpha that offers several rewards for players to use during Marvel Rivals’ initial test. Only two of the rewards will actually carry over into the full release so it’s definitely worth grinding out as both are found right at the end.

Article continues after ad

To complete Galacta’s Quest, you need to complete Marvel Rivals’ various missions. Doing the daily or weekly quest will grant exp that levels you through the event.

Below is a list of all 30 levels that comprise Marvel Rivals’ Galacta’s Quest event and the rewards you’ll unlock for completing them:

Level 1: 300 Units

300 Units Level 2: 2099: Spider-Punk nameplate

2099: Spider-Punk nameplate Level 3: 300 Units

300 Units Level 4: 2099: Spider-Punk Spray for Spider-Man

2099: Spider-Punk Spray for Spider-Man Level 5: 2099: Spider-Punk MVP scene for Spider-Man

2099: Spider-Punk MVP scene for Spider-Man Level 6: 2099: Spider-Punk skin for Spider-Man

2099: Spider-Punk skin for Spider-Man Level 7: 300 Units

300 Units Level 8: Green Scar Nameplate

Green Scar Nameplate Level 9: 300 Units

300 Units Level 10: Green Scar Spray for Bruce Banner/Hulk

Green Scar Spray for Bruce Banner/Hulk Level 11: Green Scar emote for Bruce Banner/Hulk

Green Scar emote for Bruce Banner/Hulk Level 12: Green Scar skin for Bruce Banner/Hulk

Green Scar skin for Bruce Banner/Hulk Level 13: 300 Units

300 Units Level 14: 1872: Steam Power nameplate

1872: Steam Power nameplate Level 15: 300 Units

300 Units Level 16: 1872: Steam Power Spray for Iron Man

1872: Steam Power Spray for Iron Man Level 17: 1872: Steam Power MVP scene for Iron Man

1872: Steam Power MVP scene for Iron Man Level 18: 1872: Steam Power skin for Iron Man

1872: Steam Power skin for Iron Man Level 19: 300 Units

300 Units Level 20: Galactic Protocol: Mantis Habit nameplate

Galactic Protocol: Mantis Habit nameplate Level 21: 300 Units

300 Units Level 22: Galactic Protocol: Mantis Habit Spray for Mantis

Galactic Protocol: Mantis Habit Spray for Mantis Level 23: 300 Units

300 Units Level 24: Galactic Protocol: Mantis Habit skin for Mantis

Galactic Protocol: Mantis Habit skin for Mantis Level 25: 300 Units

300 Units Level 26: 300 Units

300 Units Level 27: Test Elite (Alpha) nameplate (Permanent)

Test Elite (Alpha) nameplate (Permanent) Level 28: 300 Units

300 Units Level 29: 300 Units

300 Units Level 30: Moonlit Witch costume for Scarlet Witch (Permanent)

netease / marvel The Moonlit Witch skin is the pinnacle of Galacta’s Quest and carries over to Marvel Rivals’ full release.

Those are all the missions and rewards for Galacta’s Quest in the Marvel Rivals Closed Alpha test. If you’re playing the Alpha or you want to get a headstart for the full release, check out some of our character guides for The Hulk, Groot, or Iron Man.

Article continues after ad