Malzeno Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak: Weaknesses, armor, weapons, materials & more

Understanding Malzeno’s weaknesses and elemental advantages in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak gives you a massive edge when fighting the brand new vampire-like monster. Beating Malzeno enables you to craft powerful Malzeno weapons and armor.
Malzeno debuts for the first time in the Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Expansion. The monster is incredibly fast and deadly, easily carting the unsuspecting player. If it’s teleporting move set wasn’t enough, this monster also introduces a brand new status ailment, Bloodblight.
This decreases the amount players heal from potions and other outside sources — but fret not. By hitting Malzeno, you can heal back some missing health, effectively mitigating the status ailment.
There’s more mechanics to this boss though, and this guide will dive into them all — including the weaknesses of Malzeno and the rewards you can get.
Contents
Malzeno weakness Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
Malzeno is weak against Dragon, Fire, and Ice-type weapons and ammo types. And in that order. This means Dragon type weapons will deal the most damage, Fire the second most, and Ice third. Avoid bringing Thunder and Water elemental weapons on your quest. For ailments, Iceblight and Blast seem to be the most effective on Malzeno.
- Read More: Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak review
As with most monsters, Malzeno’s head is the weakest point of the body. Try to focus your attacks on it in order to stun the monster and inflict as much DPS as possible. But once again, be warned. The monster’s dive attacks have very little warning, and could very well taco cart you back to your home camp.
Malzeno has a unique enraged mode, called the Bloodening. The monster will flash pink and glow ominously, so it won’t be hard to miss. Get a knock down by hitting the red flashing areas on the arms and neck.
Bloodblight makes the fight relatively tricky, since blindly attacking the monster comes with its drawbacks. Many players will find themselves wanting to engage for more DPS, as Bloodblight practically encourages players to do so. But commit too much while on low health, and you will be be punished.
Therefore, understanding when to back off and use a potion serves essential to mastering this fight — despite the diminished healing from the blight.
Malzeno location
Malzeno is located in the Citadel and Shrine Ruins. It’s important to note that this monster is only available in Master Rank quests. This means Hunters will need to purchase the Sunbreak expansion if they wish to hunt it.
To fight Malzeno, you must first finish the key quests for MR 4. The Malzeno fight quest will unlock as players transition towards MR 5.
Malzeno materials
All the Malzeno materials can be found in the table below, so make sure you check this out to see how you can get each part.
|Materials
|Target Rewards
|Capture Rewards
|Broken Part Rewards
|Carves
|Dropped Materials
|Malzeno Cortex
|22%
|–%
|70%
|37%
|50%
|Malzeno Shard
|29%
|–%
|–%
|28%
|30%
|Malzeno Hardfang
|20%
|–%
|17%
|21%
|–%
|Bloody Parasite
|16%
|–%
|30%
|–%
|20%
|Malzeno Tail
|10%
|–%
|–%
|80%
|–%
|Malzeno Bloodstone
|3%
|–%
|3%
|3%
|3%
|Malzeno Hardhorn
|–%
|–%
|80%
|–%
|–%
|Malzeno Fellwing
|–%
|–%
|85%
|13%
|–%
|Dragon Treasure
|–%
|–%
|–%
|–%
|10%
|Old Dragon Treasure
|–%
|–%
|–%
|–%
|40%
Malzeno weapons
Every Malzeno weapon in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak can be found below. Keep in mind, this is only for the first available upgrade, not further down the line.
|Malzeno Weapons
|Materials Required
|Duke’s Claymore
|
|Duke’s Sinclair
|
|Duke’s Baselard
|
|Duke’s Cleaver
|
|Duke’s Impaler
|
|Duke’s Bayonet
|
|Duke Smiter
|
|Duke’s Grail
|
|Duke’s Axe
|
|Duke’s Shield
|
|Duke’s Scepter
|
|Duke’s Arquebus
|
|Duke’s Cannon
|
|Duke’s Bloodwings
|
Malzeno armor set
The Malzeno armor set is geared towards healing off broken parts. It comes with points in Weakness Exploit, Wirebug Whisperer, Blood Rite, and Partbreaker.
The most notable skill is Bloodrite, which is new to the franchise. This converts a proportion of damage dealt to health when striking a broken monster part. the higher the level of Bloodrite, the more healing recovered.
The healing plays interestingly, rewarding aggressive plays. This makes it a unique play style, forcing players to prioritize breaking monster parts.
|Armor Piece
|Materials
|Armor Skills
|Malzeno Helm
|
|
|Malzeno Mail
|
|
|Malzeno Braces
|
|
|Malzeno Coil
|
|
|Malzeno Greaves
|
|
So, there you have it, everything you need to know about Malzeno’s weakness, location, weapons, and armor set. Make sure you check out our Monster Hunter page for all the latest news and guides.
