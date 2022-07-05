Malzeno Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak: Weaknesses, armor, weapons, materials & more

Terry Oh . 14 hours ago

Understanding Malzeno’s weaknesses and elemental advantages in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak gives you a massive edge when fighting the brand new vampire-like monster. Beating Malzeno enables you to craft powerful Malzeno weapons and armor.

Malzeno debuts for the first time in the Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Expansion. The monster is incredibly fast and deadly, easily carting the unsuspecting player. If it’s teleporting move set wasn’t enough, this monster also introduces a brand new status ailment, Bloodblight.

This decreases the amount players heal from potions and other outside sources — but fret not. By hitting Malzeno, you can heal back some missing health, effectively mitigating the status ailment.

There’s more mechanics to this boss though, and this guide will dive into them all — including the weaknesses of Malzeno and the rewards you can get.

Contents

Malzeno weakness Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Capcom Malzeno debuts in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Malzeno is weak against Dragon, Fire, and Ice-type weapons and ammo types. And in that order. This means Dragon type weapons will deal the most damage, Fire the second most, and Ice third. Avoid bringing Thunder and Water elemental weapons on your quest. For ailments, Iceblight and Blast seem to be the most effective on Malzeno.

As with most monsters, Malzeno’s head is the weakest point of the body. Try to focus your attacks on it in order to stun the monster and inflict as much DPS as possible. But once again, be warned. The monster’s dive attacks have very little warning, and could very well taco cart you back to your home camp.

Malzeno has a unique enraged mode, called the Bloodening. The monster will flash pink and glow ominously, so it won’t be hard to miss. Get a knock down by hitting the red flashing areas on the arms and neck.

Bloodblight makes the fight relatively tricky, since blindly attacking the monster comes with its drawbacks. Many players will find themselves wanting to engage for more DPS, as Bloodblight practically encourages players to do so. But commit too much while on low health, and you will be be punished.

Therefore, understanding when to back off and use a potion serves essential to mastering this fight — despite the diminished healing from the blight.

Malzeno location

Capcom Malzeno can be found in Citadel and Shrine Ruins

Malzeno is located in the Citadel and Shrine Ruins. It’s important to note that this monster is only available in Master Rank quests. This means Hunters will need to purchase the Sunbreak expansion if they wish to hunt it.

To fight Malzeno, you must first finish the key quests for MR 4. The Malzeno fight quest will unlock as players transition towards MR 5.

Malzeno materials

All the Malzeno materials can be found in the table below, so make sure you check this out to see how you can get each part.

Materials Target Rewards Capture Rewards Broken Part Rewards Carves Dropped Materials Malzeno Cortex 22% –% 70% 37% 50% Malzeno Shard 29% –% –% 28% 30% Malzeno Hardfang 20% –% 17% 21% –% Bloody Parasite 16% –% 30% –% 20% Malzeno Tail 10% –% –% 80% –% Malzeno Bloodstone 3% –% 3% 3% 3% Malzeno Hardhorn –% –% 80% –% –% Malzeno Fellwing –% –% 85% 13% –% Dragon Treasure –% –% –% –% 10% Old Dragon Treasure –% –% –% –% 40%

Malzeno weapons

Every Malzeno weapon in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak can be found below. Keep in mind, this is only for the first available upgrade, not further down the line.

Malzeno Weapons Materials Required Duke’s Claymore Malzeno Shard x4

Bloody Parasite x1

Malzeno Fellwing x3

Malzeno Tail x2 Duke’s Sinclair Malzeno Cortex x4

Malzeno Hardhorn x3

Malzeno Fellwing x3

Malzeno Tail x1 Duke’s Baselard Bloody Parasite x3

Malzeno Hardhorn x2

Malzeno Hardfang x2

Malzeno Fellwing x4 Duke’s Cleaver Malzeno Cortex x4

Malzeno Shard x2

Bloody Parasite x2

Malzeno Hardhorn x2 Duke’s Impaler Malzeno Shard x3

Bloody Parasite x2

Malzeno Hardhorn x3

Malzeno Hardfang x3 Duke’s Bayonet Malzeno Cortex x5

Malzeno Tail x1

Malzeno Hardhorn x3

Malzeno Hardfang x2 Duke Smiter Malzeno Shard x4

Bloody Parasite x1

Malzeno Hardhorn x3

Malzeno Hardfang x3 Duke’s Grail Malzeno Shard x3

Bloody Parasite x3

Malzeno Hardhorn x2

Malzeno Fellwing x2 Duke’s Axe Malzeno Cortex x3

Malzeno Fellwing x3

Malzeno Hardhorn x3

Malzeno Hardfang x1 Duke’s Shield Malzeno Cortex x4

Malzeno Shard x4

Malzeno Hardhorn x2

Malzeno Tail x1 Duke’s Scepter Malzeno Cortex x3

Bloody Parasite x3

Malzeno Hardhorn x3

Malzeno Fellwing x2 Duke’s Arquebus Malzeno Shard x6

Bloody Parasite x2

Malzeno Hardhorn x2

Malzeno Hardfang x2 Duke’s Cannon Malzeno Cortex x4

Malzeno Fellwing x1

Malzeno Hardhorn x2

Malzeno Hardfang x3 Duke’s Bloodwings Malzeno Shard x4

Bloody Parasite x2

Malzeno Hardfang x1

Malzeno Fellwing x4

Malzeno armor set

Capcom The Malzano equipment is pretty powerful.

The Malzeno armor set is geared towards healing off broken parts. It comes with points in Weakness Exploit, Wirebug Whisperer, Blood Rite, and Partbreaker.

The most notable skill is Bloodrite, which is new to the franchise. This converts a proportion of damage dealt to health when striking a broken monster part. the higher the level of Bloodrite, the more healing recovered.

The healing plays interestingly, rewarding aggressive plays. This makes it a unique play style, forcing players to prioritize breaking monster parts.

Armor Piece Materials Armor Skills Malzeno Helm Malzeno Cortex x2

Malzeno Hardhorn x2

Malzeno Hardfang x3

Bloody Parasite x2 Weakness Exploit lvl 1

Wirebug Whisperer lvl 2 Malzeno Mail Malzeno Cortex x3

Malzeno Shard x3

Malzeno Fellwing x1

Malzeno Tail x1 Blood Rite lvl 1

Weakness Exploit lvl 1

Partbreaker lvl 1 Malzeno Braces Malzeno Cortex x3

Malzeno Shard x4

Malzeno Hardfang x2

Pure Dragon Blood x3 Wirebug whisperer lvl 1

Attack Boost lvl 2

Blight Resistance lvl 1 Malzeno Coil Malzeno Cortex x4

Malzeno Shard x3

Malzeno Tail x1

Bloody Parasite x2 Blood Rite lvl 2

Partbreaker lvl 1

Attack Boost lvl 1 Malzeno Greaves Malzeno Cortex x2

Malzeno Hardhorn x1

Malzeno Fellwing x1

Malzeno Bloodstone x1 Blight Resistance lvl 2

Weakness Exploit lvl 1

Attack Boost lvl 1

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about Malzeno’s weakness, location, weapons, and armor set. Make sure you check out our Monster Hunter page for all the latest news and guides.

