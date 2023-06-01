Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak digital event – Livestream, start time, announcements, more

The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak digital event will unveil the final announcements for Capcom’s beast-slaying game. So, here’s when it starts and what you can expect to see.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is nearing the end of its content updates, and the latest digital event will provide players with one final announcement. The livestream will shed light on the game’s development process, while also providing some exciting announcements.

Many Monster Hunter fans will undoubtedly be hoping to see new monsters revealed, providing even more toothy terrors for players to take down. Whether whiffs of a Monster Hunter 6 announcement are on the table remains to be seen, but we’ve outlined everything you need to know about this exciting event – including when it starts and how you can watch.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak digital event start time

The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak digital event will take place on June 7, 2023, at 7:00 PDT / 15:00 BST. There will also be a pre-show that starts at 6:30am PDT / 14:30 BST, so be sure to tune in a little earlier to catch the full stream.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Digital event livestream

The Monster Hunter Rise digital event will be streamed live on the official Capcom Twitch channel, which we will embed once it’s live. The stream will also be uploaded to YouTube, so don’t worry if you can’t watch it live.

What will be announced at the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak digital event?

Capcom hasn’t announced what will be revealed at the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak digital event, but we do know that it will be presented by series Producer Ryozo Tsujimoto, and Rise and Sunbreak Game Directors Yasunori Ichinose and Yoshitake Suzuki.

While the livestream will feature a developer roundtable discussion on the development journey of Rise and Sunbreak, we could see some other exciting reveals as well. After all, the trailer states that the game will be going out “with a bang,” so there could be new monsters announced.

We’ll be sure to update this section as soon as we hear more information, so bookmark this page and check back here for the latest updates

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Monster Hunter: Digital Event. Be sure to check out our Monster Hunter page for all the latest news and updates.