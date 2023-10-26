Is Like A Dragon Gaiden coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name series is already shaping up to be a game-changer. The biggest question on everyone’s mind now is – whether will it be available on Xbox Game Pass from Day 1.

Scheduled for release on November 9, 2023, Like A Dragon Gaiden will be available on multiple platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

With such a diverse range of platforms, the game should capture gamers’ attention worldwide. And the anticipation has been building, with fans speculating which platforms will host the game on day one.

Will Like A Dragon Gaiden come to Xbox Game Pass?

Like A Dragon Gaiden will be available on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass from day one of its release. This is great news for subscribers of the Game Pass service, as they’ll be able to dive straight into the action without any delay.

Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is shaping up to be a must-play game, and the fact that it will be available on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass from day one makes it all the more appealing. Mark your calendars for November 9, 2023, and get ready to immerse yourself in the thrilling world of Like A Dragon Gaiden.

