Is Like a Dragon Gaiden coming to Steam Deck?

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is a brand new title that is set for release on November 8, 2023. Here is a guide on whether it will be released on Steam Deck or not.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name follows the story of the former protagonist of the Yakuza series Kazuma Kiryu. He has left his days as a yakuza behind, but trouble always follows him no matter the situation.

Therefore, with the return of Kiryu, the hype surrounding this game is at its peak. Players love Kiryu and the memories of the old Yakuza games persist in the minds of the players even to this day. As such, players are willing to learn about the accessibility of the game which also includes the Steam Deck.

Here is what you need to know about Like a Dragon Gaiden on a Steam Deck.

SEGA Like a Dragon Gaiden has not been confirmed for Steam Deck yet

Will Like a Dragon Gaiden arrive on the Steam Deck?

There is currently no confirmation on whether Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name be playable on Steam Deck. However, there is a high likelihood that you will be able to run the game on the handheld platform.

The system requirements for the title are quite lenient. This means the Steam Deck should be able to handle it in all probability. However, there have been days when the Steam Deck has failed to run games smoothly.

This has been the case with a few modern-day titles like the PC version of The Last of Us. Fortunately, Like a Dragon Gaiden is not as demanding. Even then, if you are willing to play it on the Steam Deck, it is better to hold out for a while.

In any case, once we have confirmation of the game’s presence on Steam Deck, we will update this article with the information.

This is all that we know about Like a Dragon Gaiden on Steam Deck.

