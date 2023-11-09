Like A Dragon Gaiden English and Japanese voice cast: All characters and voice actors

Like A Dragon Gaiden has just landed and it’s a story full of memorable characters brought to life by talented voice actors. Here’s every actor you can expect to hear in the game.

The latest Yakuza spin-off has arrived, and in Like A Dragon Gaiden players once again take control of the series returning longtime protagonist, Kazuma Kiryu, who was replaced the the franchise’s latest mainline entry by newcomer Ichiban Kasuga.

While it may be a smaller-scale adventure for Kiryu this time, it promises to maintain all the great action, side activities, and a compelling narrative that this beloved series has become well known for. During your time in the game, you’ll be meeting a handful of interesting characters who have been brought to life by some great voice actors.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With that in mind, here’s a full rundown of every voice actor you can expect to hear in Like A Dragon Gaiden.

Japanese voice actors

The list of Japanese voice actors for Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is listed below:

Kazuma Kiryu – Takaya Kuroda

Kosei Shishido – Yasukaze Motomiya

Yuki Tsurono – Yoshiyuki Yamaguchi

Akame – Uika First Summer

Homare Nishitani III – Kim Jaeuck

Kihei Hanawa – Hiroki Tochi

Head Priest – Ikkyû Jaku

Yoshimura – Mitsuaki Kanuka

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

English voice actors

The list of English voice actors for Like a Dragon Gaiden is listed below:

Article continues after ad

Kazuma Kiryu – Yong Yea

Yuki Tsurono – Eugene Nomura

As of now, only two English voice actors have been revealed, and this is all we know about the game’s English voice cast.

Article continues after ad

We will update this hub as Sega unveils more details. In the meantime, check out our other guides for the game below:

How long is Like A Dragon Gaiden? Main story length & completionist run | Is Like a Dragon Gaiden coming to Nintendo Switch? | Like A Dragon Gaiden All Trophies & Achievements | Like A Dragon Gaiden PC requirements: Recommended & minimum specs