How long is Like A Dragon Gaiden? Main story length & completionist run

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is the latest iteration in the Yakuza series, set to release on November 8, 2023. But how long will it take to finish it?

Like a Dragon Gaiden picks up after the events of Yakuza 6. However, the game is not meant to be a mainline entry and as the word “Gaiden” literally translates, it is a side story focusing on Kazuma Kiryu.

Yakuza games usually feature a bunch of mini-games and side activities, which can take up a lot of your time if you’re willing to fully immerse yourself in the world of Like a Dragon.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That being said, many players might be wondering how long Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will be. Here’s what we know so far.

SEGA Like A Dragon Gaiden The Man Who Erased His Name will be a treat for Yakuza fans

How long is Like a Dragon Gaiden?

Like a Dragon Gaiden The Man Who Erased His Name will take approximately 10 to 20 hours to finish a single playthrough, as revealed by Masayoshi Yokoyama of RGG Studio in an interview with Famitsu.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Yokoyama went on to state that Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is not a large-scale project and is around half as long as a mainstream Yakuza title. He even mentioned how it is longer than Lost Judgment’s Kaito Files DLC which is approximately 6 and a half hours long according to HowLongToBeat.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As of now, no information about how long a completionist run will take in the game has been released, but as soon as it has, we’ll be sure to update this page.

That’s all we have to say about how much time you can expect to spend in Like A Dragon Gaiden. You can check out our other content for the game here.