The latest Yakuza spin-off, Like A Dragon Gaiden, has just landed but before you dive into this new adventure you may be curious to know if the game is getting a physical release or not. Here’s everything we know.

Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is the newest installment in the beloved Yakuza franchise. This spin-off has players stepping back into the shoes of the franchise’s long-time protagonist, Kazuma Kiryu, who was replaced by newcomer Ichiban Kasuga in Yakuza 7: Like A Dragon.

Fans can expect all the charm of the mainline games in this spin-off including a return to the action-packed beat ’em-up combat that was switched out for a more traditional turn-based system in the last main title. There’s also bound to be plenty of fun side activities and a compelling narrative to enjoy but you might be wondering if the game is getting a physical release.

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about a potential physical release for Like A Dragon Gaiden.

SEGA Like A Dragon Gaiden is an exciting Yakuza spin-off.

Is Like A Dragon Gaiden getting a physical release?

Yes, Like A Dragon Gaiden is getting a physical release but unfortunately, it will only be available in Asia.

There is currently no official news on whether physical editions of the game will be coming to any other territories so if you’re based in the West the only way to get your hands on the spin-off is by purchasing a digital copy for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, or PC. This can be done by visiting the digital stores on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, or via Like A Dragon Gaiden’s official Steam page for PC players.

The retailer Play-Asia does have physical PlayStation versions of the game that, according to the website listing, support English language options, so if you’re extremely eager to add a physical copy of Like A Dragon Gaiden to your Yakuza collection, it is possible to get a PS4 or PS5 edition this way though it may take quite a while to arrive.

That’s everything we know about a physical release for Like A Dragon Gaiden. For more content. on the game, check out our guides below:

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.